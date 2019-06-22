Tyler The Creator

Tyler, the Creator’s most recent album IGOR has already made waves. The 12-track album secured his first spot at #1, despite the charting controversy with DJ Khalid. Tyler was appreciative of all the love his album received, tweeting “alot alot of effort put into this. not that that should dictate if people like it or not but im happy all that time and attention paid off.” The first song Tyler released with EARFQUAKE, which he debuted alongside a 80’s talk show-themed music video. The song features Playboi Carti, who mumble raps a short verse. Listening to the song, it’s difficult to decipher what exactly Playboi Carti is saying, and apparently Tyler thinks so too.

Tyler released a series of lyric sheets to accompany IGOR on Friday via social media. The written lyrics to “EARFQUAKE” replace Playboi Carti’s feature with “Carti lyrics cannot be transcribed.”

Fans seemed to agree that they couldn’t tell what the rapper was saying on “EARFQUAKE”

Shortly after IGOR debuted, Tyler’s travel ban to the UK was lifted and he was slated to play a surprise show in London. But things got out of hand when British fans stormed the gates and jumped over fences in order to gain entrance to the show. Police ended up forcing Tyler to cancel his surprise set.