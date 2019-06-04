Valee Just Dropped A Surprise EP Featuring Vic Mensa, G Herbo, And King Louie

06.04.19 38 mins ago

On Tuesday, Chicago rapper Valee released a new EP called Runnin’ Rich. The seven-track project is a speedy 15-minutes-long and features guest appearances from a few fellow Chicagoans. G Herbo pops up on a song called “Above Average,” King Louie joins him on the sixth track “Clever,” and Vic Mensa also makes a cameo on the closer “Sleep Number.”

For the EP’s artwork, Valee used a picture of his pet chihuahua against a stark white background. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper was recently criticized for dyeing the dog’s hair bright red (presumably for the project’s artwork). But the 30-year-old hit back at critics by explaining that he used to “edible vegan dye” to alter his pup’s fur.

The new EP is the first work Valee’s first full release since dropping last year’s GOOD Job, You Found Me EP. Since then, he’s popped up on song’s with DRAM, Matt Ox, Lil Yachty, and most recently on the song “I Was On The Block” from YG’s new album 4Real 4Real.

Runnin’ Rich curiously does not feature “You & Me Both,” Valee’s most recent single which he released in April. This may mean that the new EP could potentially just be a primer for a bigger project on the horizon. We’ll just have to wait and see.

