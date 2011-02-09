Video: Meek Mill Officially Joins Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group

First Wale and now Meek Mill has joined Rick Ross’, Maybach Music Group in 2011. Thoughts on the additions and should he sign anyone else?
all respect los for meek.. dude can spit but he rolliing with the cops hahaha but seriously i doubt ill be checking for this nigga shit cus of this
what are the expectation for wale and meekmill, ur boss can even go platnum very low expectation triple cs#
THIS MOVE WILL DEFINITLY MAKE ROZAY MILLIONS
THIS IS PROBABLY THE BIGGEST SIGNING MOVIE SINCE JAY Z TOOK OVER DEF JAM N SIGNED HIIMSELF AND NAS
SINCE PAC JOINED DEATHROW .. .SINCE 50 JOINED SHADY AFTERMATH …. SINCE WAYNE CHOSE TO RESIGN WIT CASHBABYNSLIMONYRECORDS
and YES VIDEOS RECORDINGS OF SIGNING A CONTRACT TO A LABEL IS APPROPRIATE BUSINESS IN 2011
ROZAY!!! PANDAMONIUM PANDAMONIUM!!!!
he gotta do smt tripple cheese aint selling. N them 2 niggas he signed aint making no noice. 4 real.
nobody is selling these days and majors are going out of business. going w an indy label like maybach will get u more exposure and you can make your own show money instead of a shitty 360 deal. its a good move. plus maybach is shopping for a distribution deal
Ross can add whoever he want maybach music will never be as popular as YM or as lyrical and great as GOOD…
1017bricksquad > maybach music hahaha
MMG = 2011 BWS… them niggas can’t move powder thru a baby convention.
@ImYoPusha .It’s not about popularity, it’s about getting money. Ruff Ryders had more popular artists on its label but who made more money in the end,Swizz Beats or Jay-Z?……..Yeah
@Zone 6
im really happy for u but… MAYBACH MUSIC GROUP IS THE BEST RAP LABEL OF ALL TIME!!!!
Meek mill been puttin in work for a while so Im happy for the guy .. although i despise Rozay as a musician Ill support this move
FUCK the haters, MMG or die!, they bout to take over 2011 be-lea dat
@Tony
MAYBACH MUSIC GROUP > ROCAFELLA IN 2002
MAYBACH MUSIC GROUP > GUNIT/SHADY IN 2004
MAYBACH MUSIC GROUP > RUFF RYDERS IN 1998
MAYBACH MUSIC GROUP > UNIVERSAL RECORDS
Good move for wale- because now he drop the dope music he wants with out gettin aproval.ex. right after he signed to maybach he dropped those two dope vids
These are good signings. Wale is already a developed artist with 1 release under his belt. He just needs some direction in terms of where he wants to go artistically. Meek Mills has talent and he from a city where they haven’t really had anyone reppin for them in a minute. But he might need some artist development. Rozay will come out first sometime this year followed by whoever has that hit record and the momentum. Hopefully Meek stays patient.
as for meek mill he gettin tht money-respect
eh, everybody still better than g-unit.
what happend to reed dollaz
Lil B is next to be signed to MMG
This is great look for both parties, cuz Meek got bars all day, and Rick Ross has been putting up great numbers album sales wise (in this economy). I think with the right beats, Meek and Wale are going to head straight to the top! Im glad Ricky is spreading abroad and getting that cheddar in different cities! Yall cant hate all ya want, but Maybach is the future!
I am real talk needs to hop off some dick. Slaughterhouse is the best rap group next is Larsiny.
Man dnt hatin.! Meek do ya fuckin thing u up now fuck who’s next.!!
