Video: Rapper Brisco Takes The Stand To Testify Against His Robbers

I see people are saying he is snitching, but is it snitching when your the victim of a crime? Some would argue for the average person it isn’t, but if you are a, “Gangster Rapper,” it is. What are your thoughts? Check below for video of the robbery.
LOOOOOL “A rappers bling is his heart”.
LISTEN … the dude was gonna go to JAIL for getting robbed if he didn’t testify, do you people understand how stupid that would be ?
they would send HIM, BRISCO to jail for not identifying his robbers.
what would you do ? truthfully ?
You wanna go to jail or you wanna go home? Just take the stand.
the subpoena means you have to go to court. Pleading the Fifth is the option these so called gangster guys are supposed to take on the stand to avoid their snitching rule or “the streets will handle it” mentality. When you Plead the Fifth you can’t answer ANY questions at all though. I’m not for the gangster shit under no circumstances but he’s a fake and an entertainer just like everyone else and should be seen as such.
actually, my fault; I thought this was for his assault case and those he was involved with in that case but this is for when he was the victim.. in that case, Pleading the Fifth wouldn’t work
man shut that ignorant shh up, put ya family and all that before that snitching shit, he right, that shit sound dumb, take it to da streets so then his ass is in jail… that aint worth it,
YEsssss it is stintichin if u call yo self a real G…. Words of rick ross fuck boys talkin outta turn nigga in the court room spreadin like a germ nigga come onnn mannn.
