Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Typically, a Nardwuar interview is a real deep dive, where he goes back into the subject’s archives and asks them questions about some real obscure information over the course of a decent time period. His interviews tend to last anywhere from ten to thirty minutes, but when he spoke with Young Thug at Rolling Loud this weekend, he only got about three minutes. There was a good reason for that, though: Thug was forced to bail early because he had to hop on stage during Travis Scott’s set.

Young Thug, with Gunna by his side, got a phone call about a minute into the interview, letting him know that it was time to join Scott on stage. In the limited time he had, though, Nardwuar managed to give Thug some personal gifts, like a copy of the Lethal Weapon soundtrack on vinyl (because of Thug’s love for Danny Glover). He also surprised him with some The Flintstones memorabilia, and Thug was shocked that Nardwuar even knew about his fandom of the show.

Considering that Thug was on a real time crunch, he was a good sport about the interview, and he stuck around long enough to Nardwuar to drop some interesting tidbits, so watch the interview above.