15 Stars who probably won’t be coming back for ‘Boy Meets World’ sequel

“Boy Meets World” fans should be excited that the upcoming TV sequel — it’s only a pilot for now, but given all of this excitement, how could Disney Channel possibly resist? — “Girl Meets World” will include original stars Ben Savage as Cory and Danielle Fishel as Topanga, even if Rider Strong likely won’t take part. However, there are some other well-known veterans of the show that probably won’t make the return either.
While “Boy” attracted a significant number of old Hollywood types including Phyllis Diller, Soupy Sales, Olivia Hussey, Robert Goulet, Rue McClanahan, and Monkees Davy Jones and Mickey Dolenz, it was also a veritable training camp for future TV stars during its seven season run on ABC in the ’90s. We thought we’d take a look back at some of the supporting players who went on to bigger roles and probably won’t be returning to the sitcom’s “World.”
Take a look at our list of familiar faces here:
So apart from Suplee, they were all pretty much one-shot guest stars who nobody really misses or remembers. In fact this list should have been names “15 well known actors who had guest roles in BOY MEETS WORLD”.
And I wouldn’t really count Ethan Suplee out. I can imagine that if the show goes to series, they will at one point have some of the old stars coming back for an episode or two and he played one of the more memorable characters.
Thank you I was thinking the exact same thing. Its obvious these characters are not going to show. They should find something better to write about
The thing is that I can actually see a lot of these actors coming back since the majority of them have had waning careers of late. I wouldn’t exactly be surprised if Jennifer Love Hewitt or Mena Suvari show up since they we both bigger back then than they are now.
@Peter Yeah, but since the show isn’t really supposed to be about Cory & Topanga and more about their kids, do you really think the producers think “We should totally bring back Mena Suvari, because she played in the original show two different guest roles that nobody remembers”?
Okay, each one of those actors COULD have a guest role in the new show, but then most likely as a new character and not as whoever they played back then. (Except for Suplee. I think it would be very easy to make the ex-bully with the heart of gold part of at least one nostalgic episode.)
Y’all are taking the tongue-in-cheek headline of the gallery very seriously.
-Daniel
Because there is nothing that makes it look tongue in cheek. Neither in the headline, not in the rest of the text.
That Werewolf Guy – Put kindly, if you’re taking a gallery of “Boy Meets World” guest stars too seriously and taking its headline as literal gospel then you make be taking life too seriously.
-Daniel
If it would just be a headline about famous BMW guest stars, I wouldn’t mind. I like these before-they-were-stars lists. It’s just that the headline is pretty nonsensical. Like I said in my first post: “15 well known actors who had guest roles in BOY MEETS WORLD” would have been a more appropriate title for it. If this headline was meant to be a joke, it lacks a punchline.
It’s like making a list about. the best songs from musical episodes of the last 10 years and calling it “Songs That You Will Never Hear in Your Favourite Techno Disco”. Of course they won’t play “Everything Comes Down To Poo” in a techno disco, which doesn’t make the headline wrong on a technical level, but it’s still not really a headline that makes much sense or fits the topic.
“You’re taking our stupidity too seriously” really isn’t cutting it.
Sigh. I’ll catch y’all on future articles/posts where debating is worth the effort. “Stupidity”? Gracious. You wanna talk about wildly misapplied word choice and vocabulary?
-Daniel
I totally agree. I dont even remember some of those characters. I could care less if they come back. The one I’m hoping to see and prob wont is Lee Norris. I loved him on One Tree Hill.
What about Big Van Vader! This show is most certainly beneath him now!
Freaking Balfour. How this guy keeps getting acting jobs is beyond me.
Complete bullshit article. None of these actors played characters anyone would care about.
Hm. After reading your defense, it should be pointed out that nothing in content or structure of this article suggests it was tongue-in-cheek.
Of course none of those 15 stars would make reappearanceing on the new show cause they weren’t title characters, they weren’t important to the show except on the few episodes they appeared in. DUH!
I already commented but I guess I need to do it again.
they won’t be coming back because they didn’t have big long time roles on the show anyway, lol
now i can understand if they said that like mr. feeney, eric, shawn, and cory’s parents weren’t going to be a part of the show but the ones they listed were merely guest stars. like we care if they only had 2 or 3 appearances and not coming back?
This article should be called “Stars you didn’t know were on ‘boy’. Strange to see one of my ex bf’s, listed. I’m not mentioning names, but his appearance on this list, caused me to skip through it a little. lol.
WASTE OF TIME.
So stupid, should have named it 15 blink-and-you’ll-miss-them guest roles.
Why would any of these people return. No one wants to see them they were not main characters on the show.
These characters were barely relevant. Most only appeared in one or two episodes, so of course they won’t be back. This article is crap.
If Rider Strong isn’t doing it, I’m not bothering to watch; I was IN LOVE with him when I was 12/13, & my entire closet door was plastered w/pics & posters of him I got out of BOP and Tiger Beat, LOL!