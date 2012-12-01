15 Stars who probably won’t be coming back for ‘Boy Meets World’ sequel

“Boy Meets World” fans should be excited that the upcoming TV sequel — it’s only a pilot for now, but given all of this excitement, how could Disney Channel possibly resist? — “Girl Meets World” will include original stars Ben Savage as Cory and Danielle Fishel as Topanga, even if Rider Strong likely won’t take part. However, there are some other well-known veterans of the show that probably won’t make the return either.

While “Boy” attracted a significant number of old Hollywood types including Phyllis Diller, Soupy Sales, Olivia Hussey, Robert Goulet, Rue McClanahan, and Monkees Davy Jones and Mickey Dolenz, it was also a veritable training camp for future TV stars during its seven season run on ABC in the ’90s. We thought we’d take a look back at some of the supporting players who went on to bigger roles and probably won’t be returning to the sitcom’s “World.”

Take a look at our list of familiar faces here: