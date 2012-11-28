Rider Strong not involved in ‘Boy Meets World’ sequel pilot

Rider Strong is one former “Boy Meets World” star who won’t be hopping on the nostalgia bandwagon.
“At this point, I have no official involvement in ‘Girl Meets World,'” said Strong, who played Cory’s (Ben Savage) best friend Shawn for seven seasons on the ABC sitcom, in a statement posted to his official website Wednesday. “There might be a chance to see some of the ‘BMW’ cast in a guest spot, and I think it would be nice to find out where our characters have been all these years. But ‘Girl Meets World’ will be, and I think it should be, it”s own show. It will be about Cory and Topanga, their daughter, and a new set of characters.”
Savage and his “Boy Meets World” co-star Danielle Fishel (a.k.a. Topanga) were announced as official cast members of the Disney Channel pilot yesterday. The new storyline will see the young married couple (who tied the knot in “BTW”‘s final season) raising a 13-year-old daughter named Riley, who has yet to be cast.
Strong’s post-“Boy Meets World” oeuvre includes Eli Roth’s “Cabin Fever” and its belated 2009 sequel “Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever.” He was also a series regular on the short-lived Rebecca Romijn series “Pepper Dennis” back in 2006.
Shawn has to be in the new show. In the seven seasons of Boy meets world, they not only establish a one of a kind relationship between Corey and Topangea, but the ideal friendship and original bromance between Shawn and Corey.