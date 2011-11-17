Meryl Streep is good-to-great in meh-to-good ‘Iron Lady’

It’s really striking, the similarities between Phyllida Lloyd’s “The Iron Lady” and Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar.” Both attempt to paint a sympathetic portrait of a conservative politician whose ideals were eventually warped and obsessed upon. Both ultimately whitewash those ideals in favor of broad, glossed-over history lessons built from lazily structured screenplays. And both feature leading performances that, in better films, would likely be no-brainers for Oscar wins.
Lloyd’s film begins with aged former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher having difficulty merely buying milk in a brave new world that has moved on ahead of her. It initiates the viewer with a dementia-stricken Thatcher and finds some success in using mundane daily encounters — a dinner party place setting, a tea cup — to ignite her memory and send the narrative back in time for the usual biopic foundations. But that ultimately gives way to rather arbitrary flashbacks to cover her life in politics quite broadly, rarely finding time to dig in on the various human hues with which it wants to paint its subject.
Indeed, Streep brings a lot of humanity to the role. There is a love story here (with Thatcher’s husband, Denis, played as a hallucinatory companion by Jim Broadbent). There is the story of how Thatcher’s upbringing forged her sense of self-sufficiency. There is the story of a woman’s place in government being equal to a man’s. And there is the story of the casualties of war and their impact on a leader.
But the film’s need to cram in all the history does a disservice to these more nuanced elements. At the same time, that cramming offers up a blanching of Thatcherism that rings as a missed opportunity to critique or at least comment toward recent UK politics. Chalk it up as another parallel to “J. Edgar.”
Still, I liked what Lloyd was doing with cinematographer Elliot Davis in a number of areas. I liked what the editing was attempting here and there. The film was trying to be a different sort of biopic, but it just ultimately succumbs to the formula despite itself.
Nevertheless, I’d call Streep firmly in the Best Actress race. She plays the character as a strong-willed Education Secretary in the 1970s, an unlikely Prime Minister with grit in the 1980s and an elderly woman clinging to her memories in the present. She’s so good that a lived-in portrayal like this has come to be expected, but then again, she’s kind of hampered from really taking off with the performance due to inherent limitations in what the screenplay gives her.
I don’t know that this is the performance to bring her her second lead actress Oscar in nearly 30 years, but it will be an interesting sprint between her and Viola Davis. And indeed, I do think it’s between the two. And though the category seems to be sealed off to much competition (Glenn Close, Charlize Theron and Michelle Williams being the other generally agreed-upon three), I feel like something could give when Rooney Mara’s potentially star-making turn in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” rolls around.
Oh, one more “J. Edgar” parallel. The aging makeup work on Broadbent and particularly Streep is fantastic in the film and consistently on screen. I think that will be another real race to watch, though the work in “The Iron Lady” is much more organic.
It’ll be interesting to see how the Academy responds to the film. I get the feeling it’s the kind of demographic that will take to it. If so, a nomination for Best Original Screenplay (from “Shame” co-writer Abi Morgan) wouldn’t be entirely out of the question. But I expect at the end of the day, the awards chances on this one are all about the lady at the center of “The Iron Lady.”
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Interesting to read the comparisons between this film and J. Edgar. I feel like most critics have been more favorable to The Iron Lady versus J. Edgar. Having only seen the latter, I’m curious to see what this film accomplishes, mostly due to my immense dislike for the director.
I might be the only one who feels this way- but there is something very cold and unlikeable about Rooney Mara. After reading her Vogue interview and a few others, I have grown to like her less and less. I’m not rooting for her to make the top 5… I still think Theron and Williams’ own their roles and deserve recognition… plus, they seem to be working the circuit quite successfully. I’ve never been big on Close’s performance in Albert Nobbs, let alone the film, so my vote goes for the brightest, and most worthy “it” girl of the year- the very lovely Elizabeth Olsen.
couldn’t agree more!
I stand 100% behind any recognition for Elizabeth Olsen! Unfortunately I really don’t think any of the more “fringe” films will make it in this year and have a feeling the Academy is only going to respond to the more easily digestible films with broader performances.
You could be right. I doubt TGWTDT will be considered “digestible” though it will certainly have the advantage of a broad audience given the huge fan base for the book. I’d rather not see it happen. But I’m being very bias and allowing my personal dislike for Mara to shade over what may be a very worthy performance. Still, I’m team Olsen and it would be incredible for her to get that 5th slot… kind of like Williams’ last year with ‘Blue Valentine’ although there were 3 “indie” films that made the BA cut. Hard to say right now, but here’s hoping the 5 we are really rooting for ultimately are nominated!
yeah I don’t think Rooney Mara is likely gonna get nominated either, but I will reserve my judgement fully until I see the film. I loved last year’s group of Best Actress nominees and honestly feel like the Academy is going to let us down this year. I’d personally love for Dunst + Swinton + Olsen to be the three fighting it out for the award with Theron and either Davis or Williams balancing things out, but that is likely to only happen in my own head LOL
My god I keep forgetting how stacked Best Actress really is this year. All the names we keep hearing!
Streep, Davis, Williams, Swinton, Olsen, Mara, Close, Theron, Jones… and I still feel like I’m only scratching the surface, and they’re all (or ought to be) serious contenders. When Kristen Wiig wouldn’t be completely out of place in an Oscar line-up, you know you’ve either had a really good year or a really bad year for female performances.
Random observation: If Elizabeth Olsen is nominated instead of Charlize Theron, this would be the first time in twenty years that five American actesses are nominated in the Best Actress category.
Funny how most of the likely contenders – Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Michelle Williams, Viola Davis, Charlize Theron are coming from films likely to have a mixed reception as opposed to last years nominees, which were all from raved films.
The only one from that group that seems to be able to get the reviews to me is Young Adult, but Kris pointed out that the film could potentially be quite divisive.
I don’t know, could this make more room for Olsen, Swinton and Dunst from more critically acclaimed films?
You allude to something that’s part of an even bigger pattern:
The Best Actress winner has alternated between being in a film that was also nominated for Best Director and then not the next year since 1998 and the trend will likely continue with any of the actress contenders this year.
wow that is a very interesting point and I wonder if that is going to indeed continue this year?
I wouldn’t call that a “trend”, so much as a curious but meaningless coincidence.
I agree that it’s a coincidence more than a trend, but it nonethless seems like it will continue this year. In fact, based on the women currently assumed to be in the running, I’d actually be surprised if ANY of the Best Actress nominees had their director nominated.
It’s no doubt a coincidence without real meaning, but I still think trend is an appropriate word to use after 14 years.
So Guy, would you say that Streep is a lock for a nomination? Some of us were doubting her chances to even get in.
Very surprising to hear such a favorable review of Streep, I was worried it’d be too hammy for people (and it might still be, I just really trust Guy’s opinion when it comes to judging this sort of thing). More surprising though is that the film itself doesn’t seem to be the mess that people were expecting. I wish Lloyd could have brought the magic she brought to her Broadway production of Mary Stuart in which she dealt with the issue of women in government so strongly and beautifully. Oh well.
I do think it’s Viola Davis’ year, especially since we learned during the Doubt/Julie & Julia campaigns that Streep is more interested in campaigning for other actors than for herself (she raved about Davis nonstop during Doubt and she seemed to want Bullock to win in ’09), and I feel that’s how she has been almost since she won (does anyone else remember her jumping off her seat when Cher’s name was announced the year Streep was nominated for Ironweed?).
I feel Close’s spot is pretty vulnerable, will the Academy really nominate her again and not give her the win? Perhaps, they did it with Bening, but I feel Rooney Mara and Elizabeth Olsen might gain some traction the closer it gets to nominations.
FYI – this review was written by Kris… I don’t know if Guy has seen the film yet and I’m sure he would enlighten us on his views once he does see it, just as Kris has so eloquently done so here.
Gabe: I’m seeing the film on Monday. Until then, I’m as in the dark as you are.
My bad! Drinking and posting is never good. My apologies to Kris for not giving credit to his great review and I also look forward to reading Guy’s comments in the future.
Nothing for Broadbent? The second nomination should come some time for him.
Quite a few (former) Thatcher supporters have criticized the portrayal. Norman Tebbit said it was rubbish… though– admittedly– I’m not sure who would take movie advice from Tebbit
You say the makeup is fantastic here and compare it to “J. Edgar,” which is kind of funny because the makeup in the latter was almost universally criticized. I can’t see what most critics said looked like “waxworks” being nominated.
We talk about why I think most were so quick to criticize the makeup in J. Edgar in tomorrow’s podcast. I think it has a lot to do with it being unsettling seeing DiCaprio, who is so recognizable, in that get-up. And I think critics were quick to jump all over something they really don’t understand (typical, really). I stand by my thoughts that the work on DiCaprio was good, the work on Hammer was highly questionable and that a lot of the poor look here and there had plenty to do with the way the film was shot.
Kris, would you agree that since Streep is much older than DiCaprio (I think somewhere near 25 years), they didn’t have as much work cut out for them (if we are comparing the two)? In J. Edgar, they had to age a 30-something year old man decades upon decades. Could be wrong, just wondering.
I don’t know if it was necessarily less work, but maybe it was easier for one to believe the transition.
I’m really hoping that Best Actress still has some surprises coming this awards season. It seems pretty bleak and dull that it’s mid-November and everyone is already calling it a race between Davis and Streep. I agree that Rooney Mara may be the surprise of the season and I am still not counting out Michelle Williams who I think could make a splash even though the film has received mixed reviews.
And again, Kris can’t help but make anything and everything about politics and anti-conservativism…
Huh? Just yesterday I was debating someone on Twitter who was taking the “it’s conservative trash” line on “Juno.” I’m the last guy who aims to read that into a film, but it’s kind of inherent in these.
Jesus Christ. It’s a movie about Margaret Thatcher, who was, wait for it, a POLITICIAN! Of course the politics of the movie are going to matter and there’s no problem bringing them up. Also, a blogger who writes about movies having a liberal view point? SHOCKING!
How was Clint Mansell’s score?
He’s not credited. Only Thomas Newman is. So I guess Mansell came off or his work was significantly diminished. Anyway, it’s understated.
Since the beginning of Bafta and Globe noms, only once has an actress (lead or supporting) race had all previous nominees, Lead in 1994. And a lot of people think if it hadn’t been for pesky ineligibility Fiorentino who won New York & London and got a Bafta nom over two of the eventual Oscar nominees would’ve been in.
Kris, curious as to why you are ignoring Elizabeth Olsen in your predictions? I’d call her a near-lock on the strength of the reviews for both her and the film. There’s a bit of a (undeserved, imo) blogosphere backlash to her film but the exact same thing happened for Winter’s Bone last year and An Education the previous year. I am an unabashed fan of her performance but even looking at the situation objectively she is still one of the leaders for a nomination, and she is certainly in a better place than Glenn Close who has a good narrative but whose film has failed to ignite passion anywhere.
I think the lack of Olsen talk is less about her great debut performance, and more about the narrative of the Oscar year in question.
-Streep is Streep.
-Close, a veteran back in the game. Her story seems to be stronger than her perf/film.
-Theron, apparently great in an against-the-grain portrayal.
-Williams, nommed last year, apparently very good this year in a very Oscary type of film (quality notwithstanding).
-Swinton, she’s always in the mix.
-Mara, next month’s IT girl when Dragon Tattoo descends upon us.
etc. etc.
I think Olsen is in the 6-8 range for sure, and it could swing into her favor before the season’s done. But all she has is this one great debut performance in a tiny movie that didn’t get WB’s raves, or isn’t in Oscar’s wheelhouse. The movie did well a few weeks back, but it’s fading, a bit.
Jennifer Lawrence survived because the industry kind of new her already (and she had some projects on the horizon), she’d been raved forever since the film dropped, everyone kept her name in the hunt, she (and the film) was nommed for nearly every critics award out there, it didn’t hurt that the WB team worked it, and the film even got nommed for BP.
And Carey Mulligan was win-worthy to many people in ’08. The movie had been raved forever. It was nommed for BP. She won BAFTA. etc..
However Olsen DOES have a priceless narrative – the younger sister to a multinational corporation, stepping out of the twins’ shadows and emerging as the family ‘talent’. It is a good hook.
Olsen’s film has received better reviews than Mulligan’s and its Sundance reviews were better than Lawrence’s. Her reviews may not be as rapturous as Mulligan’s were but they are far superior to Lawrence’s. And I disagree that Lawrence was well-known – she had as much clout in the industry by 2010 as Shailene Woodley does by this year. And Fox Searchlight is never to be underestimated.
I think people often misinterpret the shift of feeling in the blogosphere as representative of a shift of feeling among critics, audiences and voters. They don’t gel – remember the last-minute “surge of support” for, say, Abbie Cornish in 2009 or Andrew Garfield’s “locked-ness” last year?
At this point I’d be very surprised if Olsen weren’t nominated. And re: Kris’ predictions, nominating five past nominees/winners in the same category hasn’t happened since the 90s.
Currently, in order of the likelihood of a nomination, I’m predicting:
1. Viola Davis
2. Meryl Streep
3. Elizabeth Olsen
4. Rooney Mara
5. Michelle Williams
6. Charlize Theron
7. Keira Knightley
8. Glenn Close
9. Tilda Swinton
10. Kristen Wiig
Guess the 5 nominees will be exactly Close, Davis, Streep, Theron and Williams. A very strong race. But If My Week With Marily gets great reviews, Michelle Williams could possibly beat Viola Davis. Right now, it’s Davis Vs Street Vs Williams
I find it amusing that so many people use the word “overdue” for Streep regardless of the fact that she’s already won two Oscars. I realize her most recent one was 29 years ago, but I’ve always assumed that if the Academy were to ever give her a third one, it would have to be for a performance that got her across-the-board raves, and probably in a movie that got really good to great reviews as well. And I just don’t see that with The Iron Lady. I think the nomination is all but guaranteed, but I’m really not convinced she’ll be a legitimate threat for the win.
As of now, Viola Davis is looking more and more like the frontrunner with every passing week, but I don’t know. It just doesn’t seem like an Oscar-winning performance to me. Then again, I thought the same thing about Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side, but even that had the whole “veteran actress and mega-celebrity taking on a rare dramatic lead” angle going for it. I don’t see Davis winning very many critic awards, if any at all. Ditto for Streep. I think the critics will split their awards between Tilda Swinton, Charlize Theron, and possibly Elizabeth Olsen. Not that I’m saying any of these women will win the Oscar this year, but I’m just saying that I don’t expect either Streep or Davis to become the frontrunner based on critics’ prizes. If either of them do, it will be based on the SAG and the Golden Globes.
I love Meryl, but I don’t now if I can stomach the white washing.
*Know