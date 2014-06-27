‘Gravity,’ ‘Iron Man 3,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ lead 2014 Saturn Award winners

If you thought you had left the 2013-2014 awards season behind, you were sorely mistaken. Though it's probably fair to say that Wednesday night's edition of the annual Saturn Awards (recognizing the best in genre film and television) will be the final addition over at The Circuit.

Alfonso Cuarón's “Gravity” led the way on the film side, gobbling up five more awards to go with the boatload the film acquired last fall and winter. The space odyssey won for Best Science Fiction Film, Best Director, Best Actress (Sandra Bullock), Best Editing and Best Special/Visual Effects. A few steps behind were Marvel's “Iron Man 3” and Spike Jonze's “Her” with three awards apiece.

Not to be outdone, the film that swiped the Best Picture Oscar away from “Gravity” at the 86th annual Academy Awards – Steve McQueen's “12 Years a Slave” – added one more honor to its massive list of prizes: Best Independent Film.

On the TV side, “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead” split the most spoils with three awards each. The former won Best Television Presentation of a Limited Series, while the latter won Best Syndicated/Cable Television Series. NBC's “Hannibal” and “Revolution” split the network honor.

Check out the full list of winners below. Here are the nominees, which were announced a full four months ago. And if you're eager to have one last look, The Circuit is always there for you.

FILM AWARDS

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: “Iron Man 3”

Best Science Fiction Film: “Gravity”

Best Fantasy Film: “Her”

Best Horror Film: “The Conjuring”

Best Action/Adventure Film: “Fast & Furious 6”

Best Thriller Film: “World War Z”

Best Actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Iron Man 3”

Best Actress: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Supporting Actor: Ben Kingsley, “Iron Man 3”

Best Supporting Actress: Scarlett Johansson, “Her”

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Chloe Grace Moretz, “Carrie”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Writing: Spike Jonze, “Her”

Best Editing: “Gravity”

Best Production Design: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Best Music: “Big Bad Wolves”

Best Costumes: “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Best Makeup: “Prisoners”

Best Special/Visual Effects: “Gravity”

Best Independent Film: “12 Years a Slave”

Best International Film: “Big Bad Wolves”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Network Television Series: (TIE) “Hannibal” and “Revolution”

Best Syndicated/Cable Television Series: “The Walking Dead”

Best Television Presentation of a Limited Series: “Breaking Bad”

Best Youth-Oriented Series on Television: “Teen Wolf”

Best Actor on Television: Mads Mikkelsen, “Hannibal”

Best Actress on Television: Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel”

Best Supporting Actor on Television: Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

Best Supporting Actress on Television: Melissa McBride, “The Walking Dead”

Best Younger Actor on Television: Chandler Riggs, “The Walking Dead”

Best Guest Star on Television: Robert Forster, “Breaking Bad”

HOME VIDEO AWARDS

Best DVD/BD Release: “Big Ass Spider”

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release: “Halloween: 35th Anniversary Edition”

Best DVD/BD Collection Release: “Chucky: The Complete Collection”

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release: “Star Trek: The Next Generation, Season 3, 4, 5”

SPECIAL AWARDS

Dan Curtis Legacy Award: Bryan Fuller

George Pal Memorial Award: Greg Nicotero

Life Career Award: Malcolm McDowell

Special Achievement Award: Marc Cushman