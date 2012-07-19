’21 Jump Street’ sequel to start shooting this fall

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are ready to go back to school…again.

This year’s “21 Jump Street” exceeded both viewers’ and critics’ expectations, and a sequel was all but pre-ordained. It turns out, however, that a second installment will arrive even sooner than expected.

When asked about the sequel (and Tatum’s return), Columbia President Douglas Belgrad told The Hollywood Reporter, “Yes, we plan to start shooting in the fall. There are very few actors who can do romance, action and comedy. We’re in business with two of them, Channing Tatum and Will Smith.”

Smith’s “Men in Black 3” is also a summer hit for the studio.

Based on the hit ’90s FOX TV show, “21 Jump Street” earned $138.4 million at the domestic box office. The starring duo made an excellent onscreen pair and could conceivably star in a series of films following their undercover exploits. The first film also starred Rob Riggle, Ice Cube and Dave Franco.

Tatum is having one hell of a good year at the box office, scoring hits with “The Vow,” “21 Jump Street” and the Steven Soderbergh-directed “Magic Mike.” Next March, Tatum will be seen in the delayed “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”

He also recently revealed plans for a “Magic Mike” sequel.

Hill, meanwhile, will soon be seen in the ensemble comedy “The Watch” and in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”