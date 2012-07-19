’21 Jump Street’ sequel to start shooting this fall

#Channing Tatum #Jonah Hill
07.19.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are ready to go back to school…again.

This year’s “21 Jump Street” exceeded both viewers’ and critics’ expectations, and a sequel was all but pre-ordained. It turns out, however, that a second installment will arrive even sooner than expected.  

When asked about the sequel (and Tatum’s return), Columbia President Douglas Belgrad told The Hollywood Reporter, “Yes, we plan to start shooting in the fall. There are very few actors who can do romance, action and comedy. We’re in business with two of them, Channing Tatum and Will Smith.”

Smith’s “Men in Black 3” is also a summer hit for the studio. 

Based on the hit ’90s FOX TV show, “21 Jump Street” earned $138.4 million at the domestic box office. The starring duo made an excellent onscreen pair and could conceivably star in a series of films following their undercover exploits. The first film also starred Rob Riggle, Ice Cube and Dave Franco. 

Tatum is having one hell of a good year at the box office, scoring hits with “The Vow,” “21 Jump Street” and the Steven Soderbergh-directed “Magic Mike.” Next March, Tatum will be seen in the delayed “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”

He also recently revealed plans for a “Magic Mike” sequel

Hill, meanwhile, will soon be seen in the ensemble comedy “The Watch” and in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Channing Tatum#Jonah Hill
TAGS21 JUMP STREETCHANNING TATUMJONAH HILL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP