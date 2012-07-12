Channing Tatum says a ‘Magic Mike’ sequel is in the works

It looks like Channing Tatum isn’t quite ready to give up stripping.

The star revealed this week that a sequel to the summer’s surprise hit “Magic Mike” is being planned as we speak.

When asked over a Glamour U.K.-hosted Twitter Q&A if a sequel was i the works, Tatum emphatically answered “Yes, yes and yes! We’re working on the concept now. We want to flip the script and make it bigger.”

Presumably the sequel will also be directed by Steven Soderbergh and feature the return of co-stars Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer and Matt Bomer.

Tatum and Soderbergh are currently working together on “The Bitter Pill,” also starring Rooney Mara, Jude Law and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Tatum is also returning as Duke in the delayed “G.I. Joe: Retaliation, scheduled to hit theaters next March. He’ll next tackle the role of ’70s daredevil Evel Knievel in a new biopic, which he’ll also produce.

So far the low-budget film has earned $77.8 million at the domestic box office (plus tips).

Who would you like to see strip in a “Magic Mike” sequel?