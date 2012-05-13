First Look: 5 things we learned from 4 new clips for J.J. Abrams’ ‘Revolution’

Any project with the words “executive-produced by J.J. Abrams” attached to it is bound to be an attention-getter, and “Revolution” – the new sci-fi/action series that was picked up to series by NBC last week – is certainly no exception. The brainchild of “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke and directed by Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”), the forthcoming drama focuses on the struggles of a group of disparate individuals to survive 15 years after the world’s energy sources suddenly and mysteriously die out.

Now the network has released several new clips and one extended promo for the new series, and below you can check out five things we learned from them (and also watch the embedded videos for yourself). Starring Billy Burke (“Twilight”), Tracy Spiridakos (“Being Human”), Anna Lise Phillips (“Home and Away”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), Graham Rogers, JD Pardo (“Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”), Zak Orth, Marie Howell, David Lyons (“ER”), Tim Guinee (“The Good Wife”) and Andrea Roth (“Rescue Me”), “Revolution” is slated to air at 10 P.M. Mondays this fall (see NBC’s full 2012-2013 schedule here).

1) Expect top-notch production values

If nothing else, the following clips make one thing evident: “Revolution”‘s production values are clearly a cut above that of most other TV fare. With names like J.J. Abrams and Jon Favreau attached we’d expect nothing less, but still, the breathtaking visuals on display make it pretty evident that no expense was spared to make the show at least look fantastic.

2) A single USB device is the key to getting the world’s energy sources up and running again

As we can see in the following clip, the character of Ben Matheson (Tim Guinee) backs up some unknown data from his laptop onto a USB device just before the power goes out for good. So what’s on it? Something important enough that at the very end of the promo, we see someone who looks like actress Maria Howell (playing Grace) using it to power up a rather primitive-looking computer.

3) Giancarlo Esposito is the steely-eyed enforcer

WHAP! “Let’s not forget – you drew first,” growls Neville, immediately after delivering a swift backhand across Danny’s (Graham Rogers) face during the promo. “That puts your Daddy’s blood on your hands, son.” Anyone who’s watched “Breaking Bad” knows Esposito excels at playing the cold-blooded villain, and he seems to be in fine form here as the right-hand man of David Lyons’ General Monroe (after whom at least a portion of the U.S. has now been renamed the “Monroe Republic”). Evidence comes in the form of the following clip, which sees Neville and his militia facing off with Ben and his teenage son Danny – a confrontation that proves to have deadly consequences.





4) One major narrative thrust in the first season will come in the form of a search-and-rescue mission

As evidenced in the below clip, Danny is taken hostage by Neville’s militia following the aforementioned showdown, leaving his sister Charlie (Tracy Spiridakos) to plead with her uncle Miles (Billy Burke) to help her rescue him. Judging by the tears welling in her eyes near the end, I’m gonna bet he ultimately doesn’t have the heart to turn the poor girl down.

5) Sword-fighting!

“Owning a firearm is a hanging offense,” Neville informs a group of villagers who dare question his authority via the use of loaded weapons. In other words, get ready for more of the old-school swordsmanship that can be glimpsed in the following promo.