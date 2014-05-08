ABC orders ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ ‘Selfie,’ ‘Galavant’ and more

After remaining quiet all spring, ABC monopolized the attentions of the nation's TV critics on Thursday (May 8) with an evening full of big announcements.
You can read about seven of the network's renewals here, as ABC extended its relationship with “Scandal,” “Grey's Anatomy,” “Modern Family” and more. Fortunately, despite all of these renewals, ABC still has a number of bubble shows waiting for news on Friday, which means more content.
And you can also read about ABC's renewal of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and pickup for “Marvel's Agent Carter” here.
But like the game show host says… That's not all!
In addition to “Marvel's Agent Carter,” ABC gave series orders to dramas “How To Get Away With Murder,” “American Crime,” “The Whispers” and “Forever.”
On the comedy side, “Black-ish,” “Manhattan Love Story” and “Selfie” earned series orders.
And on the musical comedy fairy tale front? Well, ABC only picked up one musical comedy fairy tale, “Galavant.”
Let's go through the shows, shall we?
DRAMA:
*** “How To Get Away With Murder” – There are only two things you need to know here: Shonda Rhimes is executive producing and Viola Davis is starring, playing a law professor involved in a murder plot. Peter Nowalk wrote the pilot, which co-stars Billy Brown, Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Katie Findlay, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber and Liza Weil.
[Davis becomes yet another African-American Oscar nominee fronting a new network drama, joining Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard (“Empire”), Octavia Spencer (“Red Band Society”) and Alfre Woodard (“State of Affairs”). I'm not going to call this “progress” or a “sea change” or anything like that. But I'm 100 percent certain that having Viola Davis on TV on a weekly basis is a good thing.]
*** “American Crime” – Written and directed by Oscar winner John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”), this drama focuses on the aftermath of a home invasion in Modesto. Four suspects are arrested and the community is turned upside-down. The impressive cast includes Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, W. Earl Brown, Benito Martinez and Penelope Ann Miller.
*** “The Whispers” – Formerly known as “The Visitors,” this sci-fi drama was created by Soo Hugh and directed by Mark Romanek, with Steven Spielberg's Amblin TV team producing. The story is focused on the aftermath of an alien invasion in which Earth's children somehow end up helping the invaders. Or something to that effect. It's a bit confusing. Lily Rabe, Barry Sloane, Milo Ventimiglia, Derek Webster, Brianna Brown, Catalina Denis, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Harrison Breitkopf star.
*** “Forever” – Written by “Chuck” veteran Matt Miller and directed by Brad Anderson, “Forever” focuses on an immortal medical examiner, played by Ioan Gruffudd. The “New Amsterdam”-esque drama co-stars Alana De La Garza, Barbara Eve Harris, Joe David Moore and Judd Hirsch.
Check out a picture:
COMEDY:
*** “Black-ish” – Anthony Anderson plays a successful father raising his large family in an exclusive neighborhood in the suburbs. When he begins to worry that he has lost his cultural identity, he seeks help from his father (Laurence Fishburne) to tap back into his roots. Tracee Ellis Ross co-stars in “Black-ish,” which was created by Kenya Barris.
*** “Mahattan Love Story” – Jeff Lowell (“Spin City”) looks at the unfiltered thoughts of a newly dating couple. Analeigh Tipton, Jake McDorman and Kurt Fuller star.
*** “Selfie” – “Suburgatory” creator Emily Kapnek gets Shavian in this story of “Instafamous” Eliza Dooley (Karen Gillan) who comes to the stunning realization that having 263,000 Twitter followers isn't the same as having real friends, so she seeks out marketing guru Henry (John Cho) to “rebrand” her. Julie Anne Robinson directed the pilot.
Check out a picture:
MUSICAL COMEDY FAIRY TALE:
*** “Galavant” – “The Neighbors” creator Dan Fogelman teams up with composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater for the once-upon-a-time story of hero, Galavant (Joshua Sasse), who lost the love of his life, Madalena (Mallory Jansen), to the evil King Richard (Timothy Omundson) and vows to get revenge and his happily ever after.
Anything there intrigue you?
Maybe ABC should do this earlier in the day so that exhausted critics like Dan don’t accidentally type “Alfred Woodard” – although now I’m picturing Alfre Woodard as Alfred Pennyworth and I think maybe the producers of “Gotham” missed a golden opportunity.
Also the first sentence of “The Whispers” write-up doesn’t make much sense. Nor will this comment once it has been edited.
Rasil – “Which” became “this” and it makes a lot more sense!
And Alfre Woodward would have made an AWESOME Alfred…
Typos fixed… Or those typos! Thanks…
-Daniel
Sure thing. I’d like to believe that “immortal medical examiner” is also a typo, and not the actual premise of an actual show that a network in 2014 actually greenlit.
I know I’m not privy to the inner workings of ABC, but unless the pilot for “Forever” was amazing (and man, that title is terrible) I fail to see how anyone, even Paul Lee, could think that show would be a good idea. Maybe if “A Gifted Man” and “New Amsterdam” had been successful I could see it, but I have no idea what the draw is supposed to be.
I mean, Brad Anderson did some great work on “Fringe”, and Ioan Grufford has been in movies, so I guess there’s that? Will be very interested to read the Take Me to the Pilots for that one to see what the rationale is.
Waiting to hear about Exposed and Keep It Together…
Galavant sounds glorious.
Laurence Fishburne is playing Anthony Anderson’s father? Either Fishburne looks good for his age or Anderson is younger than I thought he was.
Also, any word on what accent Karen Gillan will be using?
They usually show clips/trailers for new shows at the upfront presentation, so we should find about the accent next week.
On another note, Ioan Gruffudd appears to have turned into Jonny Lee Miller.
Does this mean the kitchen fight’s winner is now known?
Danny – Karen Gillan is going to be… wait for it… AMERICAN in “Selfie.”
Sorry.
-Daniel
I was wondering the same thing, BabyBiceps. I don’t see how the kitchen fight could have another outcome.
Curious to see what Galavant has to offer — sounds like ABC is finally trying something inventive and not just repeats of what’s been done in the past.
Curious to know what it means for Hannibal that Laurence Fishburne is in another pilot. (Note – I haven’t seen last Friday’s episode yet–so that may answer my question.)
Robin – Fishburne is an executive producer on “Black-ish” and my understanding is that he’s only going to be a guest star periodically. So it doesn’t necessarily NEED to mean anything for “Hannibal.”
-Daniel
Thanks Dan. I shall continue keeping my fingers crossed for Hannibal’s survival (and Jack Crawford’s :-)