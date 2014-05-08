ABC renews ‘Scandal,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Castle’ and more

The last network to make any pick-ups this spring, ABC got down to business on Thursday (May 8) night, running through a series of renewals, mostly quite predictable.

Thursday hits “Grey's Anatomy” and “Scandal” have been renewed for an 11th and 4th season respectively.

Sunday hit “Once Upon a Time” has been renewed for a fourth season, as has “Revenge,” which isn't quite a hit these days, but still performs solidly when you include DVR figures. Also getting a pickup from ABC's Sunday lineup is “Resurrection,” one of the network's few spring bright spots in its first season.

Monday drama “Castle” has, as expected, been renewed for a seventh season.

As mentioned in its own story, ABC renewed “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” for a second season (along with ordering companion drama “Marvels Agent Carter”), while fellow Tuesday offering “The Goldbergs” had earned a second season as well.

And last but certainly not least, Wednesday comedy “Modern Family” has been picked up for a sixth season.

ABC promises more announcements tomorrow, so fans of “Trophy Wife,” “Nashville,” “Last Man Standing,” “Suburgatory” and “The Middle” shouldn't despair. ABC began its renewals with internal ABC Studios productions, so there's absolutely no reason for concern for several of those shows. Probably there's reason for concern for others. And fans of “Mixology”? You have more reasons for concern than I choose to count.

[UPDATE: Marcia Gay Harden tweeted that “Trophy Wife” has been cancelled and other castmembers followed suit. That's not the same as an official confirmation, but it's also not good news. “Mixology” castmembers are doing the same.]

Anything excite or surprise you?