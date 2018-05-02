Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Adam Pally’s numerous appearances on Conan always have the actor wearing some sort of crazy costume. He’s come as The Mask and a Queen’s Guard in the past, but likely hit his pinnacle during his last appearance when he dressed as ‘Fatman.’ Pally says he was drunk when he chose that costume, but this time around he sounds very sober. And very confused.

After Conan introduces him, Pally enters dressed as Deadpool while playing the snare drum. He plays himself to he desk and struggles to sit down, all before explaining himself to Conan. He’s not exactly Deadpool and he’s actually supposed to be more Daredevil, but the real name — is Snaredevil. He reveals this in between trying to survive his costume and declaring that Ryan Reynolds should get an Oscar for wearing the costume alone. He tries to get through the “interview” with his mask on, but soon has to take it off and reveal his second mistake before the interview.