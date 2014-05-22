Adam Pally: ‘Being A Dad Sucks. But, It’s Also Great. But Really It’s The Worst.’

It always feels so good for a parent to hear comedians like Louis C.K. be honest about parenting. Because for parents, it allows us to acknowledge the fact that sometimes the day-to-day drudgery of parenting can be miserable. Then we can finally open up to other parents about the fact that some days, yes, maybe we want to throw our children out a window, and then those other parents give us the side eye and call child protective services. On the one hand that sucks, because we’re labeled “bad fathers,” but on other hand, PARENTING VACATION.
Adam Pally — of Happy Endings and The Mindy Project fame — has kids, big fat ones, he says.. He was asked recently by Pete Holmes what he thinks of being a Dad and his response was refreshingly honest. “Being a Dad sucks,” Pally said. “But, it’s also great. But really it’s the worst.” That kind of sums up the experience, at least for the first year of a baby’s life.
He continues:
“It’s beautifully amazing, but you’re doing it for someone else and therefore it sucks. It’s boring. You get nothing out of it. You just have this thing that wants more. Basically, you have little Gandolfinis …
“Any parent that has not thought about killing their child is a f*cking liar … You’re sleep deprived, which makes you insane … babies cry like a million times a day. And when you get to your fourth month, where every day has been like that, with no breaks, and you’re holding it, and you’re like, ‘I want to throw this thing out the window.’ And I’ll walk away. I’ll just get in my car. Drive away. And I won’t be a parent … I’ve thought about it a million times.”
I feel your pain, Adam. I’ve got twins, and there were times when I was trying to hold one baby down to change it as she was trying to wriggle free, while the other baby had snatched away the dirty diaper and was flinging it across over the room where I, too, felt like saying, “F*ck it. I’m out. I’m done.”
But then, something amazing will happen — like the baby will bawl at the sound of the Frozen soundtrack — and it fills you with so much joy that you put that Frozen song on repeat and just leave it playing because for the first time in your life, you’ve finally figured out how to say to your beautiful, adorable baby: ‘F**k you!’
Ah yes. The many highs and lows of parenting. I’m constantly in awe of my beautiful intelligent little toddler. But then she’ll do something that is so goddamn irritating that I want to just scream. Then when I realize it’s a trait she clearly got honestly from me (stubborn, independent, ragey) that I again sit back in awe. It’s a life full of contradictions: joy, anger, hostility, cuddles. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
For the majority of parents, itsI one of the strangest, most maddening, and most fulfilling love-hate relationships you’ll ever have.
When we took our first parenting class, we had to watch a video about the dangers of shaking babies. At the time, my wife and I were horrified. “What kind of monster would shake their own baby?!”
A few weeks after our daughter was born, she turned to me and said “I get it now. I’d never do it, but I can totally see how someone would get there.” Yep.
I have a 2.5 year old who is quite skilled at doing exactly the most irritating thing at the worst possible time. There have been many times I have understood why parents beat their young children (my parents used corporal punishment on me). Not condoned, but understood. Yet I love that stubborn, willfull little bastard to pieces.
They made us watch the shaken baby video in the hospital after our kid was born. It was just the thing a hormonal postpartum woman wanted to watch.
@BabyCarruth I don’t know whether to laugh about, or be insanely disturbed by your screen name in this context.
@JaimeLannistersManicurist I’d say both are equally acceptable.
