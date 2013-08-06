An open letter about film critics to the makers of ‘The Lone Ranger’

First, let me preface this by saying I can’t believe you took the bait. That question was designed to get you to crap all over critics in response to their reaction to your movie, and you seem like you couldn’t wait to answer the question. That’s a shame.
Let’s start with the premise that critics prejudged your movie.
I think it is presumptuous to assume that you know why critics reacted the way they did to “The Lone Ranger,” other than the actual reasons stated in whatever bad reviews you’re talking about. I can’t tell you why anyone else didn’t like it, but as a critic who really, really didn’t like your movie, I feel compelled now to defend my review to you, if only to challenge your comments during a recent interview for the UK release of the film. Besides, if there’s any movie this summer that gets to play the “critics just wanted to beat the crap out of us” victim card, it’s “After Earth,” not “The Lone Ranger.”
And if that is how critics decide to beat things up, wouldn’t “John Carter” have suffered the same fate last year? Because I think a lot of critics ended up being pleasantly surprised by that, and their buzz was way worse than yours ever was. I know I liked it.
As I said, I’m speaking here for no one but myself. I considered writing this as a short news item about the comments you made, but there are tons of those already, and the truth is, I was personally bothered by the comments. I’m not irritated in the abstract sense, but rather in the specific sense.
After all, I’ve had many encounters with you gentlemen over the years. When you were building up to the release of the second “Pirates” film, you reached out to me, and that began a series of conversations and encounters, and in the interest of clarity, I’m going to list those, and let’s see if this reveals some hidden bias that has just been waiting for the perfect moment to spring it on you.
I was at “Ain’t It Cool” when the first film came out, and I considered it a pleasant surprise. As they were counting down to the second one, I got invited to come to the editing room to meet Verbinski and Bruckheimer and talk to them about what they were doing. And, gentlemen, I was happy to do so. As I wrote in that editing room visit, the first “Pirates” was a film where they were wild rumors during production about what you were doing, and about how badly Disney was reacting to it. None of that mattered once people saw the film, of course, and that’s true most of the time when there are troubled films. If people like the movie, they like the movie. Period.
I enjoyed “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” quite a bit, and when I was invited to talk to Verbinski towards the end of post-production on “At World’s End,” I was happy to do it. Again, I was impressed by the energy of the filmmaking, by the scale of what you guys were trying to do, and by the imagination on display. I enjoyed the final version of the film as well, and not just because of the visual end of things. I really liked the dense and loopy mythology of the films, and I think they’ll be fun to introduce the kids to in a few years.
So I’m trying to imagine why anyone who had covered those films that way would be said to be out to get another film from the same people. Did I get the knives out for “Rango”? I remember when they released the first teaser trailer, which was just plain weird, and I was excited to see them slowly reveal what the film was going to be. I interviewed Depp on that film…
… as well as Verbinski, and I really loved the way they played with Western tropes. It was obvious to me that Verbinski had a huge fondness not just for the Old West, but for the way Hollywood digested the legends of the West and the way they dealt with those ideas.
So if I’m reading this interview from this week correctly, you guys now believe that critics decided they were going to pile on and kill “The Lone Ranger” when reports of its first budget crisis hit. I decided to go back and check on my own coverage of the film over time to see if that was true.
There’s this report from last October, where I seemed curious about the footage we saw and I talked about liking the narration. Then in December, I wrote about the second trailer, and wouldn’t you know it? It still seems fairly positive overall. Surely then, it must have been when the final trailer came out that I started to reveal my anti-“Lone Ranger” agenda, right?
Oh… wait… nope. Not at all. In fact, I felt at that point that “The Lone Ranger” was a safe bet to be one of the more interesting films of the summer, and I seemed ready to see the film and enjoy it.
I wonder if you guys felt sandbagged because I didn’t tell you at the press day how I felt about the movie. After all, I talked to Hammer, Depp, Bruckheimer, and Verbinski there.
I always consider the interviews to be the filmmakers telling me what they think they’ve made, and my review is my chance to say if I agree or not. I didn’t attack you at the press day because, even if I didn’t like this movie, I respect the lot of you, and that would have been wildly inappropriate.
Gore, I remember when I finished with my interview with you, which seemed like it lasted all of two minutes, and you said to the Disney publicist, “Come on. This is Drew. We can’t keep going some more?” I won’t lie. I enjoyed hearing that from you. I look forward to checking in with you on each of your future films, and even in my final “Lone Ranger” review, I talked about what I believe your undeniable strengths are as a filmmaker.
But now, a month or so later, you’re circling the wagons around the film and the only explanation you have for why critics didn’t like it is that they decided not to like it months ago?
Really, guys?
Look, you’ve already got guys like Matt Zoller Seitz out there, beating the drum for the movie as a misunderstood gem. I’m sure in time you’ll have a decent reputation as a movie that was unfairly judged. I don’t agree, and I did give the film a second chance about two weeks after it came out. I was curious to see if my first reaction was just me as a parent being irritated by your choices, or if I really didn’t like the film itself. That second viewing only made me more sure that as much as I like the ambition, the execution here doesn’t work for me. I don’t like the framing device. I don’t really like the choices about how to play the two main characters. I don’t think the bad guy is terribly compelling. And I don’t think it says anything about the Old West, real or romanticized, that I haven’t heard before.
But if you honestly think that I slit your movie’s throat on purpose, then that also means that you don’t believe my earlier positive reviews of your work were sincere, either. After all, if I’m reviewing based on some agenda, then none of my work should be treated as genuine, and if that’s what you’re suggesting, then I’m actually offended. I think it’s one thing to stand up for your film and say, “I think you’re wrong about this, and here’s why,” and another thing altogether to accuse critics of lying and pursuing a vendetta because of budget or production history or whatever.
You feel bruised by the reviews? You want someone to apologize? That’s a conversation you can have, but not when you’re calling critics liars. I think that’s a poor move across the board, and Depp of all people should know that critical reaction and box office response have nothing to do with each other. After all, before Gore gave you the chance to reinvent yourself, Johnny, you were in a whole slew of movies that were well-liked by critics and utterly ignored by the public. Do you think the rabid support I threw behind “Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas” or “Dead Man” or “Ed Wood” was all decided by me based on an agenda?
Or do you think that maybe, just maybe, this one just didn’t connect the way you hoped it would?
Talented people make terrible movies sometimes. It happens. It is amazing that it doesn’t happen every time when you consider how many things have to come together to make something truly special, and if your reaction the first time one of your megamovies gets rejected is to immediately blame everyone else for that, it seems to me that you don’t really remember recent history, and that you’re not as genuine as you’ve seemed to be. After all, I’m a firm believer that when someone accuses you of something unethical, what they’re really doing is telling you what they’d do given the same opportunities.
I say all of this with all due respect. I just wish I felt that that was something that worked both ways here, and after your comments, I no longer believe that to be true.
Bummer.
Sincerely,
The Guy Who Gave “The Lone Ranger” a “D”
Johnny Depp needs to get his head out of his ass because his weirdo schtick isn’t fun to watch anymore.
If you don’t care for Depp’s acting style, then watch something else.
Good acting is more difficult than you may imagine it to be. Just being hurtful serves only your own ego.
Grow up.
Well, that’s the problem, Depp fan. That more and more people want to see something else and do so.
I would agree. It seems many people are “watching something else,” so I suggest Depp fan get use to it.
Great movie. Depp Fan.
Nice response, Drew. Thoroughly appropriate, sincere, and professional.
I had another reply, but either I failed when I posted it or it got deleted because I’m foul-mouthed, foul-fingered, whatever. But the general gist of it was that I agree with @PLAYHOUSE, and that I was a little irritated by the reaction from Depp, Verbinski et. al.
I just read the article you linked too. Based on that article and this, it’s pretty clear you took the bait on this one. The movie’s already a flop, and this is nowhere near the fit that Kevin Smith threw about Cop Out. They don’t seem to be taking it personally, you are.
Yeah, kind of what I was thinking. Unless any of these guys called out Mr. McWeeny by name, there really is no reason for such a linear breakdown of every interaction and perceived slight. It’s kind of like seeing Drew respond to one of his commentators when they slander him, but on a much larger scale, so the drama gets seen by as many people as possible.
I’d have to agree with this. Drew, you’re at the top of my list of online reviewers whose tastes tend to be in line with mine. In fact I skipped Lone Ranger based on your opinion. Of course I’ll check it out on VOD when it comes out so I can form my own opinion. But I wasn’t shelling 15 bucks out if I think it’s as bad as you advised.
In this case though it seems that you took this to a very personal level based on the time and effort you took to look back at your history ith the film makers. Honestly the article comes off as very self indulgent and it seems like your feelings are hurt.
I have a lot of respect for you, but in this case I think you made it too personal. I was actually surprised it was you writing it.
Oh drew. You totally took the bait. You’re talking about the film. They want that. The irony
So what? People have a right to defend themselves against public slander.
Those negative reviews were “talking about the film” too, but the filmmakers clearly weren’t too pleased about that. Talk and tickets are two different things; only the latter makes money.
It’s not going to change the quality of the film.
And it’s a one-time response.
Heh. This was my initial thought, too.
Bravo, Drew. What a wonderful, civil, well-written article.
The recent comments from Depp really soured me more than I ever thought possible; it’s really gross, mean behavior, and I’m glad someone was willing to call them out on it without resorting to their own mud-slinging tactics.
Critics did have it out for the lone ranger before it was released. Just so happens that the critics were right and the lone ranger was horrible. There was a lot of bad buzz about surrounding World War Z before it was released but that movie was actually good and it did well at the box office.
What evidence is there that critics “had it out for the film” before their reviews came out?
And when did audiences start listening to critics anyway? That’s a new one.
What we have here, is damage control as Gore’s ass is probably in the sling atm for a $250mil flop that will be written off. It is rather odd that some of the actors are reacting this way, being it baited or not.
Those feelings must suck Drew, but I’m afraid this might be the signs of the time. That it seems ok to blame critics for a movie that, well….honestly to me looked pretty bland in the trailer as it looks like the TRAIN was the primary focus/protagonist.
Dude, you have a big head on your shoulders. You aren’t a director, actor, or producer. You are a movie critic.keep it that way. You act is if these movie stars and directors are your friends. No.you know them, they don’t know you. They were correct inn what they said.all the reviews I saw were saying don’t go see the movie.i saw the movie and enjoyed it. Please just stick to your job as a critic…stop trying to go beyond that and be something you’re not
Dude, you have a big head on your shoulders. You aren’t a director, actor, producer, or a movie critic. You are an anonymous guy on the internet.keep it that way. You act is if these movie stars and directors & critics are your friends. No.you know them, they don’t know you. Please just stick to eating potato chips…stop trying to go beyond that and be something you’re not.
Actually Drew is a scriptwriter – I’m not saying he is William Goldman. But he is a working pro who has worked with several horror-director-legends… The piece isn’t meant to be taken that litterally. It’s a reaction – someone like Drew really really wanted to like this movie, which is an interesting response to what Depp, Brucheimer et all are saying…
You should read that response again, Drew. With a clear head this time.
Could not agree more! There is nothing worse than pompous film and TV critics who like to read their own words, believe their own hype, and constantly try to outdo their obnoxious peers. I truly can’t stand these people and do not bother with them. Not impressed.
Berry: “I truly can’t stand these people and do not bother with them. Not impressed.”
And yet, here you are?
The reviews said don’t go see the film because they didn’t like the film. They were simply doing their job. It’s not personal. You obviously ignored their advice. If you don’t want to read critics, no one is forcing you to read them. Why are you here?
Drew, your reviews are so boring and long I highly doubt anyone can make it after the first few lines. I bet people are scared to death when they run into you because you’ll spend an hour droning on about what you had for breakfast.
Yeah, Drew, cut those long-ass reviews down. Some of us have trouble with multiple paragraphs, apparently.
Don’t just assume that people can read more than a page of text. I know whenever I see one of your many-paragraphs long reviews, I think, “Oh no too many words! Why not pictures? I like pictures!”
MORE PICTURES, DREW!
“I highly doubt anyone can make it after the first few lines.”
You’ve obviously never read a review by Harry Knowles. Go read some of his and then reevaluate your position.
Thank you.
“You’ve obviously never read a review by Harry Knowles.”
Heh, heh, heh. Here’s a link to Harry’s “Pacific Rim” review:
[www.aintitcool.com]
And I like Harry and I liked “Pacific Rim”.
I agree with all the other comments on this subject. I saw nothing but negative comments about this movie. Late night talk shows did nothing but joke about it from what they read from film critics. Go out and enjoy a movie and get a real job.
…do something truly important like criticize people with actual jobs from the safety of your Mom’s basement like our friend Kevin here.
[www.rottentomatoes.com]
John Carter didn’t really get very good reviews and most critics didn’t like it.
I can’t imagine they were thinking of you when they made those comments. There are plenty of hacks out there who may well have pre-written their reviews, but channeling the anti-critic fans is their only shot at convincing Europeans to see a film that was a long shot with them to begin with. You’re part of a sadly dwindling group of critics that actually review a film based on an actual knowledge of film history and some real background, but I’d like to think you know this and you know that they weren’t thinking of you. Which makes this article a little bit disingenuous. Still, it’s a good rant.
yeah, I’m sure what they actually meant to say was “some critics”, or maybe even “most critics”…and you know what, that would probably even be fair.
I’m sure if you asked them if they we personally if they were referring to you, they would say “no”.
It doesn’t matter who they were referring to. It’s kind of an insult to the job that critics do as a community to imply that they’re so bad at their jobs (that job being to objectively judge/critique a film) that they’d declare a film bad before seeing it just because there was onset turmoil.
As if one of the most well-renowned films of all time didn’t have one of the most publicized onset drama (Apocalypse Now). I don’t think Drew is insulted personally, I think he’s just kind of insulted as a member of the critical community (and one of the critics who disliked the film).
I knew this was gonna be a flop as soon as I saw the bird on Tonto’s head. The bird on the head should have been a dealbreaker for anybody putting up the cash for this movie.
Sounds like your just pissed off that they would Dare criticize the “Critic”.Doesn’t feel very good, does it?
They’re not criticizing the critic. They’re blaming the critic for their awful movie tanking. Despite the fact that they simply made a shitty movie based on a character young people don’t care about anyway and there was horrible word of mouth. Are we clear on that?
“Sounds like your [sic] just pissed off that they would Dare criticize the “Critic”.”
Drew has already beaten them to the punch. The “Critic” has previously criticized himself:
[www.hitfix.com]
I throughly enjoyed the film. It was truly amazing. There wasn’t anything that the critics said that I agreed with. It just killed me to see the bad reviews. It hit so many underline messages.
What did they underline those messages with? A Magic Marker?
Oh don’t fret, Drew. As soon as Verbinski or Bruckheimer invite you to another set visit, all will be forgiven.
I think the thing that burns me the most is that these 3 just completely throw America under the bus in an effort to squeeze a few more bucks out of the Brits!
As usual, this is a very well-written piece by Drew. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: he’s probably my favorite critic to read (unless you count Outlaw Vern).
But I do wonder if this response was necessary. While I would say that Drew’s review of the Lone Ranger was the most scathing one I saw, Depp and Co.’s remarks were hardly directed personally at Drew. They probably had some of the more well-known critics in mind from outlets like the New York Times, Variety, USA Today, etc. And frankly, I think that Depp and Co. are right that sometimes some critics are guilty of bandwagoning against a film. I’ve never seen Drew do that, and I’m not saying that’s what happened with Lone Ranger, but there are hacky critics out there just like there are hacky filmmakers. It seemed to me that the remarks by the Lone Ranger team were just a matter of blowing off steam, of face-saving. If they had named names and said this particular critic really liked the movie but lied about it, that might be something worth getting worked up over. But the comments, as they were actually uttered, seem pretty unimportant.
As a potential customer of this and other films, I decided I wouldn’t see The Lone Ranger when I saw the tonally wrongheaded trailer–the mistimed railroad trestle explosion played for laffs(edited out of the 2nd version I saw,BTW), the goofily over-the-top “Pirates” style action (ok in those films but a poor fit for this material, IMO). In short, your preview made your movie look like a noisy mess, and then I heard it was well over 2 hours long.
Decision made before I read review one.
Seems you should actually be thanking Drew and other critics for continuing to generate conversation about your film, because I’ve spent more time thinking about The Lone Ranger than I would have otherwise. I still haven’t seen it (and probably won’t) but maybe the ongoing discussion will steer more eyes to your product.
I’m sure it’s easy to take offense at criticism of something you worked hard on, but maybe you should dig into the criticism itself and try to understand where it’s coming from, rather than dismissing it as the product of some prejudicial agenda.
Drew you are one of my faves but you yourself have pointed out when some critics and “the internet” are predisposed to have a mean-on for a concept or filmmakers. I don’t consider your review of the movie to be anything other than your honest appraisal but it’s disingenuous to not recognize this has something that does and has happened before.
One also has to account for the role the internet plays. When virtually everything is regarded in aggregate (i.e. Rotten Tomatoes) there is not a ton of room for nuanced opinion and though I love film criticism and the work of many talented critics I think early reviews do and can inform that many that follow, to the benefit or detriment of a given movie.
It is interesting that the critic cannot take criticism…
Oh you mean, totally unfounded and unjustified criticism that is based purely in speculating that critics who give negative reviews don’t know how to do their jobs?
Drew,
Upon reflection…I think making this about the coverage you, personally, gave the film, is a disingenuous choice…mainly because I feel you’re a pro, and an optimistic filmgoer.
Continually bringing it back to the things you wrote lets you ignore the tons of shitty online reports and snark that were slathered out about this film.
I respect you, and I believe your review is your fair and honest appraisal of the film, this is not about me attacking you, personally, but narrowing your view to just what YOU wrote and reported allows you to dismiss some of the valid points these guys are talking about.
Yeah, I think John Carter is the great, recent example of this. I recall quite a few really bad, really snarky reviews of that movie which made no sense on the merits. Even if, as a critic, sci-fi/adventure isn’t your thing, you’d be hard pressed to deny that that movie was a reasonably well-made, solid entry in the genre. But I think quite a few critics pre-judged that one because they didn’t like Andrew Stanton or they were skeptical of the choice to adapt the John Carter stories to begin with, or they just wanted to see Disney punished for hubris. John Carter is hardly my favorite movie or anything, but come on, it was pretty decent and there were clearly critics who went after it for the wrong reasons. It does happen.
That said, I don’t think that’s what happened to Lone Ranger. LR had terrible problems. And people didn’t go because people didn’t get it. I remember seeing the trailer for it for the first time in a theater and it didn’t play well at all. It ended to complete silence from the audience, except for the guy behind me who exclaimed: “Holy sh*t that looks bad.” No joke.
I’m in no way saying that LR is genius, or anything. For me, on the whole, it’s a failure with elements I loved. Like I said, I do think it’s the best directed film of the summer. Certainly the best cinematography.
But I do think it received lots of bad press, regarding budget and such, and had a non-starter marketing campaign. Which is VERY much like JOHN CARTER.
Drew, I’ve followed your reviews and columns for years now as not since David Ansen in Newsweek in the 80’s and 90’s, have I read a critic who’s sensibilities so mirror my own. Even when I’m rooting for a film you express pitfall’s with, I’m often hoping I’ll disagree with you only to come out of the film and think; “Yeah, Drew called that..” (now here comes the ‘but’) That said, I gotta wonder if you didn’t “take the bait” yourself. They’re promoting the film to the London Press.. Egos aside, they’ve undoubtedly been asked by the studio to do whatever they can in the European junket to recoup as much of the reported 190M write off they’re looking at.. And these comments potentially generated just the buzz they hoped for. Also, I think because of such a good working relationship you’ve had with Verbinski and Depp, you may have internalized this a bit. You’re review was not flattering.. but it was also thoughtful and, at least I thought, stood apart from those who did seem to pile on.. And it’s not that other criitc’s concerns weren’t valid so much as the seeming pleasure many in your field delight in being as snarky as possible to generate their own buzz.. I’d give Gore and Johnny a pass and say they weren’t aiming their comments at you so much as many of the others that pop up on Rotten Tomatoes. Interesting footnote: My father is a kid of the 40’s and 50’s so is of the generation of both the Lone Ranger radio and TV show. He looked forward to this movie above all others.. We had a side bet in May as to what would be the movie of the summer Ranger or Man of Steel. Needless to say I won the cheeseburger.. But i was afraid for him that he was going to be enormously let down by Ranger, particularly in the way the character’s get portrayed.. Much to my great surprise, he loved the film?!?! And he totally got what they were going for. This from a guy who often strongly dislikes monkeying with formula. Who knew?
Also – serious question…
Did no one else see the “Tonto” in the framing sequence as a figment of the kid’s imagination? I mean, the script’s a mess, but I think it’s trying to have the feel of a random, impulse driven story a kid would tell. The aforementioned carnivore rabbits, for example..
Plus, there’s the moment when the kid asks if everyone really died, and “Tonto” responds:
“It’s your story.”
Anybody?
Drew, I haven’t seen this film, or taken any of my kids to see it, and I largely have you to thank for that as I was considering taking my daughter. I remember you writing this up all the way for the last year at least – how much you rooted for Verbinksi, Depp, and Co. when you saw the trailer footage, how you held out hope based on their previous output, and how disappointed you were when you saw the end product. You gave this movie every chance and it didn’t work for you. Thanks for your review – I may see this movie one day, but it won’t be one of my few trips to the theater.
That said, I do not think this response is about you at all. I think this is a response aimed at everyone who has hated on Depp and Verbinski since the second two PotC movies came out (the most recent one is off the hook, ’cause it wasn’t Verbinski behind the camera). Much in the way people were calling John Carter a failure and a flop long before the film came out, I saw other people doing that for the Lone Ranger too. I liked JC okay – I suspect I’ll like the Lone Ranger less. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t happening.
So, I wouldn’t take this personally. It’s easier for them (and more appropriate, probably) to sling something like that out at the critics at large, than it is to single out the ones they’re talking about. You’re good at what you do, and you’re a cut above the rest, which is why I keep coming back. That should go without saying, and I suspect for Verbinski, Depp, etc., it probably does. But I thought I’d say it anyways.
Thoughtful until this line:
“After all, I’m a firm believer that when someone accuses you of something unethical, what they’re really doing is telling you what they’d do given the same opportunities.”
That’s just a completely strange mentality to have.
It’s always amusing to me to see critics react defensively to being publicly criticized, while maintaining that artists should not have the right to react defensively to criticism.
Reminds me of the whole Calvin Lee Reeder thing, in which Drew questioned whether it was “ever appropriate” for a filmmaker to fight back after a bad review. Without a trace of irony, he published a long article ostensibly examining the changing public relationship between filmmaker and critic, but really (quite obviously) more of a defensive reaction to being publicly disparaged.
I guess I would like to see critics live by the code they seem to think artists should abide by: “Take your shots like a man. You want to be a public figure? You want to put yourself out there? Then you’re gonna hear stuff about your work you won’t like, but deal with it privately and don’t go whining about it in public.” If it’s not “appropriate” for a filmmaker to express their feelings about criticism of their work, then it’s not appropriate for critics either.
People seem to be missing the point.
Critics aren’t saying in their reviews, “This movie must be bad because Bruckheimer, Verbinski and Depp hate America so much that they wanted to make a bad movie to torture them with.”
They’re criticizing what’s on the screen and why it doesn’t work for them.
If those three had picked a few critics and said, “Well they said that ______ didn’t work, but I feel that they missed the point because we were actually going for __________ and _________ using __________ to show ___________.”
Or if they had picked a review that actually said something along the lines of, “I didn’t even bother seeing The Lone Ranger because I’m sure it’s bad because it had on-set problems. 0/10.”
Then, yeah, they could legitimately criticize that critic or simply disagree with their assessment.
That is not what these guys did. They very broadly painted critics who didn’t like the movie as people who decided ahead of time that they didn’t like the movie. They are saying that critics who gave it a bad review couldn’t do their jobs correctly. That is not a fair criticism of a critic. That is an unfounded accusation and intimation that they can’t do the job how they are trained to do their job. It’s not respectfully disagreeing with their opinion, it’s saying their opinion is bad because of how it was formed.
Exactly. Bruckheimer and Depp did not criticize any critic’s specific review of the film. They simply said, “Critics who hated our movie SUCK.” That’s not criticism, that’s childish and ridiculous bullshit.
this movie had a closeup of the bad guy peeing in a bucket. I don’t know many misunderstood classics that have closeups of the bad-guy’s pee-bucket. That is all.
Sounds like you know of at least one. :)
Gotta say I think there a certain element of ‘bait taking’ in your having to write a response to their comments.
They’re talking to UK press about their movie that everyone knows is tanking at the US box office.
Not only that, they’re talking to the general movie goer in that piece, an audience that doesn’t know any better.
Taking it personally or a sleight on you as a critic is entirely understandable, but not accounting the situation.
They have a prime directive to do what they can to save the movie in another market – I would say they’re not even referencing a real critic, I’d guess they’re painting a ‘fake’ picture of ‘dumb American critics’ that the general (for lack of a better work), ignorant audience in UK won’t think twice about upon hearing.
Not so much about what they’re saying, it’s who they’re saying it too and you guys just happened to hear it too.
Nice response. I read the article about where they placed the blame on the critics. Being someone who loves the films critics usually don’t (“John Carter”, “Man Of Steel”, etc.) and hates quite a few critical darlings (“Million Dollar Baby”, “Crash”, etc.), bad reviews would usually increase my interest in a movie simply because my tastes don’t mesh with the majority of critics. In the case of “The Lone Ranger”, though, the previews themselves were what prevented me from going. Not the critics. I’ve watched almost all of Depp’s post-“Pirates” movies. He’s always acted as quirky characters, but since Jack Sparrow every new character he plays feels like a variation on a theme. It can get tiresome.
I would not go so far as to say reviews were written ahead of time. But there are certain film sites around that went out of their way to make anyone anticipating this movie to feel like they were dumb as a brick and that the movie was lowest common denominator. Does that to many movies that aren’t in some way fed into narrow view of what is “badass.” Lone Ranger probably did blow, but to say critics or movie site administrators aren’t setting a tone about movies before their out is mistaken. I won’t say dishonest as much as I would say lacking self perspective.