Now that the promotional cycle for one Marvel movie is over, it’s time for the promotional cycle for the next Marvel movie to begin. Less than a week after the release of (box office record-breaking) Avengers: Infinity War, the studio is turning its attention to Ant-Man and the Wasp. The full-length trailer is due tomorrow, but even the teaser for the trailer (not to be confused with a teaser trailer — 2018 is a weird time for entertainment) is an event. That’s because much of the Infinity War cast, including Scarlett Johannson, Chris Hemsworth, and Letitia Wright, drops by to ask an important question: where were Ant-Man and the Wasp when Thanos was [extreme Infinity War spoiler alert]?

Good question! But it’s not one we’ll get an answer to until July 6, when Ant-Man and the Wasp (which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the eponymous heroes, as well as Walton Goggins, Michael Douglas, and Michael Peńa) comes out. Until then, you’ll have settle for Lilly describing the film.

“Scott entered the Quantum Realm in the first film and came back, which is something they thought was impossible,” the Lost actress said. “The question has arisen, ‘Can Janet come back?’ So the entire film, my character is hell-bent on finding a way to get into the Quantum Realm and bring her back.”

Stay tuned for the trailer on Tuesday.