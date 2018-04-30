Marvel

[Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, obviously]

You’ve read the interviews, you’ve marveled over the record-breaking success, and you’ve gone through every tiny detail. So let’s get to the good (but also sad) stuff: Avengers: Infinity War‘s deaths. We placed odds before the superhero film came out, and now it’s time to see which characters we correctly predicted would meet their demise, and rank how tragic their death scenes were.

6. The heroes who disintegrated

MARVEL

If Marvel actually has the stones to kill Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Nick Fury, and Maria Hall, who all crumbled into flakes after the all-powerful Thanos snaps his fingers, that would be the boldest move in blockbuster history. However, it’s extremely (I can’t stress that word enough) unlikely that we’ve seen the last of Chadwick Boseman, the star of a billion dollar-grossing movie; or Tom Holland or Chris Pratt, considering sequels to Spider-Man Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have already been announced; or Sebastian Stan, who hasn’t completed his nine-picture contract; or Samuel L. Jackson, because he’s Samuel Motherf*cking L. Jackson. I would be especially bummed if Infinity War was the last we saw of Drax and Mantis, who have become the MCU’s comedy dream team. (I would be less sad about Star-Lord never returning, considering his arrogance led to Marvel’s The Leftovers) But considering it’s well established in the canon that anyone can turn back time if they’re in possession of the Time Stone, I would bet the (Hawkeye’s) farm that everyone here is coming back, hence the low rating.

5. The Collector (probably?)

MARVEL

R.I.P. Tobias.