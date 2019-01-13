‘Aquaman’ Crossed The Billion Dollar Worldwide Box Office Line This Weekend

01.13.19 4 hours ago 3 Comments

Warner Bros.

Everyone loves an underdog story, especially if that dog is part-fish. Before it came out, few expected much from Aquaman, the latest solo venture in the severely spotty DCEU. It would make bank, sure, but it almost certainly wouldn’t do what it just did (as noted by Deadline): cross the billion dollar worldwide grosses line in about a month of release. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer tatted-up fish bro who says things like “My man!” and “Yeahyuh!”

The milestone came this weekend — strangely the same week it surrendered the top spot, in America at least, to a remake of a French movie starring a guy who ditched the Oscars gig in disgrace. Stateside, Aquaman “only” grossed $17 million, bringing its domestic total to $287 million. Globally, however, it made enough to push the total cume to a whopping $1.08 billion.

TAGSAQUAMANDCEU

