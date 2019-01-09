The Academy still doesn’t have a host for the 2019 Oscars ceremony (airing on February 24) after Kevin Hart backed out following backlash over his past homophobic tweets. Hart has issued multiple apologies over the past month, including a new statement a few days ago, and the door seemed to be open again, per Academy member and past Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres, who urged him to attempt to reclaim the gig. On Wednesday morning, however, Hart appeared on GMA, where he emphatically closed the door on the Oscars issue. “I want everybody to know I’m done with it,” Hart told Michael Strahan. “It’s a choice that I’ve personally made to say I’m not addressing it anymore.”

Regarding the controversy for his past remarks, Hart insisted that he’s “over it.” That phrase arrives several times over the course of ten minutes, and Hart also stated that he will not further apologize on the subject:

“I have an understanding that I’ve addressed it and I’ve said everything that I can possibly say. So I’m over it … You’re not going to hear me say anything else about it. I’ve done all that I can do … I shouldn’t have to prove who I am. If anybody out there wants to believe that Kevin Hart is that much of a monster that he wouldn’t love somebody because of their choice in life, then all power to them.”

During the interview, Strahan pressed Hart to issue a message to parents who might have gay children. Hart declined to answer that question but wanted to focus on being “a good person” who shouldn’t have to justify who he is. Further, he believes that anyone who wants to continue the discussion and won’t accept the apologies that he has already made “means it’s a problem with you.” Shortly before the 6:00 minute mark, it did become clear that Hart was feeling defensive: “What else do you want? You want blood? You want my arms?”

Officially, Hart appeared on the show to promote his new comedy film, The Upside, which arrives in theaters on January 11. Also officially, Chris Rock wasn’t invited to host the Oscars this year but rejected the gig anyway. So, there’s still no ceremony host, but these ladies would likely do a fine job.