Getty Image

Armie Hammer has been put in the unenviable position of denying rumors that he’s being considered to replace Ben Affleck as Batman. You gotta feel for anyone in such a spot. Even though it feels like the gig of wearing the cowl is comparable to hosting the Oscars — in that whoever’s chosen will inevitably be subjected to scathing scrutiny — Hammer appears to have been blindsided. He likely fielded calls from friends and colleagues who didn’t know whether to congratulate or console him. The Lone Ranger star probably also didn’t enjoy the pressure to issue a statement, but he did just that.

While talking with Yahoo UK, Hammer noted the “bummer” that there’s no truth to the rumor that he’d be playing a younger Bruce Wayne (in the solo film that Affleck was originally on board to also direct). In fact, no one who’s substantially connected to the project has even contacted him about the role:

“No one who can actually give me the job has asked me if I’m interested. I don’t even know if they’re done — I think they’re still working on a script. I don’t think that they’re close to production but I can conclusively tell you that no one has checked my availability, which is a bummer.”

Not that Hammer’s hurting for work. He’s got Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, the Rebecca remake, and Dreamland all in the chute. (Leave Armie alone, he’s doing more than fine!) However that Hammer rumor began, the sourcing felt iffy, and in the harsh daylight, multiple entertainment reporters, including Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit and Variety‘s Justin Kroll, are reflecting upon the fallout while also hinting at some Bruce Wayne casting news on the horizon from director Matt Reeves: