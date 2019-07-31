An Iconic DC Comics Villain Will Finally Appear Onscreen In Ava DuVernay’s ‘New Gods’

News & Culture Writer
07.31.19

DC Comics

Despite the lackluster critical and box office performances of tentpoles like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the DC Comics and Warner Bros. cinematic universe continues. This is largely due to the huge successes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman, both of which are getting sequels — and, in the latter’s case, a spin-off movie. But that’s not all that DC is up to, as director Ava DuVernay is currently developing a New Gods film with acclaimed writer Tom King. And yes… it’s going to feature none other than Darkseid himself.

On Tuesday, DuVernay caught the attention of DC stans everywhere when she participated in an #AskAva event on Twitter. Before Darkseid came up, though, she addressed whether or not New Gods would include the Furies, the all-female military guard of Apokolips. “How could any self-respecting Barda fan not include The Furies?!” I’m looking forward to them so much,” she tweeted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Ava DuVernay#Casting News#Twitter#DC Comics
TAGSAva DuVernaycasting newsComic Book MoviesDarkseidDC COMICSTwitter
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP