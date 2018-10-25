Marvel

At the beginning of Captain America: Civil War, former Hydra agent Brock Rumlow (Frank Grillo) squared off with the titular hero one last time before attempting to blow himself up. Rumlow, who was calling himself “Crossbones” by this point, did blow himself up but didn’t take out Cap as intended. What follows laid the groundwork for the rest of Civil War and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, but Rumlow’s death should have meant the end of Grillo’s time in the MCU, right?

Wrong, or at least that’s what Grillo hinted at during the latest episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that he would be reprising his role in the still-untitled Avengers 4 film thanks to the story’s use of flashbacks:

“He makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie,” Grillo said about his character. “But it’s a flashback… I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.” (The reason why not, he revealed, had less to do with Rumlow’s death and more to do with his age; “I’m 117 years old,” he joked.)

Considering the longstanding rumors about the Avengers: Infinity War followup’s use of the quantum realm, time travel and time jumps, it wouldn’t be all that surprising is Grillo was actually telling the truth (as opposed to pulling everyone’s legs). After all, this isn’t the first time this week that the actor has gone on the record about what might be happening in Avengers 4 and beyond. As for when the Crossbones flashback would be taking place in the MCU timeline, Grillo didn’t say.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)