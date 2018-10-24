MARVEL

Chris Evans is retiring from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Captain America. The mantle of the patriotic do-gooder has been passed around a lot in the comics, from Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) to Sam Wilson (Falcon) to Shannon Carter (although she’s technically American Dream), and one Marvel alumnus has heard that Evans could be replaced with a female or African-American actor.

While appearing on Larry King Now, actor/action movie badass Frank Grillo, who played Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, admitted that he doesn’t know for sure who the next Cap will be. But “there have been rumors that Captain America could be African American. It could be a woman,” he teased. “You know? So they’re looking.”

Imagine what Piers Morgan would think about THAT.

Evans announced that he was done playing Captain America on Twitter earlier this month, writing, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.” He’s since had to specify that, no, he didn’t spoil his fate in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War sequel.