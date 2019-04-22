Marvel Studios

At this point, the only excuse you have for not knowing that Avengers: Endgame is opening this weekend is your time-consuming devotion to the final season of Game of Thrones. Otherwise, like just about everyone else on the planet, you probably know that the direct sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War has been snapping away box office records long before its first screenings. In fact, the demand for opening weekend screenings is so high that some AMC Theaters will be open 24 hours a day, from Thursday to Sunday.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the global theater chain released a press release on Monday indicating that it would be doing everything it possibly could to make sure audiences were able to see the horrendously-long Endgame during its opening weekend deluge:

“With a desire to satisfy as many Marvel fans as possible on Thursday and through the weekend, AMC’s programming team is reviewing ticket sales theatre by theatre and adding showtimes later and later. In fact, there are multiple AMC locations that will be operating around the clock from Thursday night through Sunday,” said Elizabeth Frank, AMC executive vp of worldwide programming.

As it stands, current estimates indicate that Endgame is posed to earn between $850 and $900 million at the worldwide box office during opening weekend. As for domestic U.S. numbers, the latest Avengers film could very well garner at least $270 million, though THR notes that some believe that $300 million isn’t out of the question. Either way, the biggest superhero tentpole yet from the Disney-owned Marvel Studios shouldn’t have any trouble making a hell of a lot of money this weekend.

Hopefully, AMC’s efforts to appease Disney, Marvel, and moviegoers will also include some extra compensation for the theater workers who’ll be staffing those franchises that will remain open for the entirety of Endgame‘s opening weekend.

AMC better be paying its employees huge bonuses for having to work at 4 in the morning https://t.co/ahFsYlHa10 — Eric Francisco (@RedMaskEric) April 22, 2019

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)