Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War may have clocked in at two hours and 40 minutes, but for the past few months, rumors have been swirling about an even longer runtime for its sequel, Avengers: Endgame. These rumors were seemingly confirmed when the movie’s official runtime was allegedly leaked by AMC Theaters ahead of advanced ticket sales. Despite these claims, which clocked Endgame at three hours and two minutes, tickets have been selling like Infinity Stones. But now it seems we finally know for certain how long the movie is.

In an article from The Hollywood Reporter about the film’s potentially record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, Endgame‘s runtime was given as “3 hours and 58 seconds,” thereby making it “the longest run time of any Marvel Studios title.” Joe Russo, who directs the film with his brother Anthony Russo, later confirmed this as the official runtime while speaking with ComicBook.com at a CinemaCon event. “I think it’s three hours and fifty-eight seconds,” he said. “We just sped up the credits is what we did.”

Of course, Joe Russo saying that he thinks the latest Marvel tentpole is a massive three hours and 58 seconds in length (or three hours and one minute, for short) doesn’t necessarily mean that this is the official runtime. Considering the sheer amount of back-and-forth that he and his brother, along with the rest of the super-secretive Marvel PR machine, have given reporters and fans about everything else this movie entails, we can probably accept it as scripture at this point.

