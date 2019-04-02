Marvel Studios

Before tickets for the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame finally went on sale, the also-Disney-owned Star Wars: The Force Awakens had possessed the first-day presale tickets record. What’s more, as Fandango reports it, the original second and third-place record-holders were also recent Star Wars titles. Marvel didn’t enter the picture until the original fourth spot with Avengers: Infinity War. But that all changed (and fairly quickly) with Tuesday’s big push.

According to Fandango, Endgame easily beat The Force Awakens in the first-day presales record category, which tracks the films that amass the highest advanced ticket sales in the first 24 hours.

#AvengersEndgame gave The Force Awakens the *snap* as the top-selling pre-sale title in the first 24 hours. (notice the perfect balance of the top 5?) pic.twitter.com/BwYAOQekf3 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 2, 2019

With those two titles currently occupying the top two spots, the rest of Fandango’s top five is occupied by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Infinity War. However, as Fandango’s own Erik Davis notes, Endgame‘s new record is even bigger than that. That’s because the 22nd film from Marvel Studios managed to beat out The Force Awakens in a mere six hours — and despite the many, many technical issues that would-be ticket buyers faced as soon as the day began.

Basically, a lot of money is being spent on Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm properties, both of which are Disney-owned companies. This is a totally fine and not at all alarming sign of the highly corporatized and monopolistic state of the entertainment industry. Anyways, Avengers: Endgame takes over theaters across the globe on April 26th.

(Via Fandango)