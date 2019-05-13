Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

While Tony Stark’s self-sacrificial move to save the world (and the universe) from Thanos and his minions towards the end of Avengers: Endgame results in his death, the story of Steve Rogers comes to a far less depressing (though far more controversial) end… back in time. That’s right. After returning the borrowed Infinity Stones to their respective home in the timeline, Captain America chooses to live out his life with Peggy Carter instead of returning to the present. But what does this mean for Peggy’s story?

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, an older Peggy references her husband and two children while speaking with Steve in one scene. Following Endgame‘s release, many fans have theorized that her off-screen spouse was actually Rogers, meaning that her children were also his. After all, both films were written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and according to their recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, this was always their intent:

[In] their minds, Steve was Peggy’s husband all along. “It was always our intention that he was the father of those two children. But again, there are time travel loopholes for that,” said McFeely. Added Markus: “It does introduce the idea that there are two children who have somewhat super soldier DNA.”

Then again, just because the writers behind both films say this is the case, doesn’t actually mean it is. Though such cautions will more than likely do nothing to dissuade the fans who believe this theory is true. Whether or not it will do anything to calm the detractor’s of Captain America’s ending, however, remains to be seen.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)