WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

While the death or disappearance of certain leading characters might not always be a given in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one thing is almost always true: Tom Holland will accidentally spoil whatever movie he’s in if given the chance. Hence why Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo went to great lengths (admittedly) to keep the MCU’s Peter Parker in the dark as much as possible. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the Spider-Man: Far From Home cast, Holland offered a hilarious example.

Endgame sees Tony Stark sacrifice himself to defeat Thanos and his invading army. Following this moment, the film pays tribute to the MCU’s longest-running character with a touching funeral scene. Holland appears briefly in this scene as a saddened Parker, but as Holland explained it to Kimmel’s audience at the 5:18 mark, he thought it was something else:

“This is how bad it is for me. I was told it was a wedding. No word of it a lie, I showed up to the wedding… and I was like, ‘Where’s Robert [Downey Jr.]?’ Yeah, sad times… I thought it was a wedding! I was so excited!”

So, just in case you thought Holland’s Parker looked a tad bit too cheery at what was otherwise a very somber occasion (complete with every single person in attendance, the Hulk included, wearing all black attire), now you know why.