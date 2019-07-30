Marvel Studios

Even today, the day that Avengers: Endgame is finally available on-demand for viewers who are too impatient for the film’s DVD and Blu-ray editions on August 13th, Marvel’s blockbuster is still making money at the box office. It recently passed Avatar‘s world record and secured Zoe Zaldana’s claims to bankability, but no, that’s not enough. The superhero juggernaut is going to keep making money, especially now that Endgame is available for purchase on most major digital platforms. This includes the deleted scenes, which have already been making the rounds online.

Interestingly, the six scenes ranked below (which you can also watch after our rankings) do not include an unused sequence featuring the movie’s “Smart Hulk,” which was added for Endgame‘s theatrical re-release in June. And that’s perfectly fine! The six cut scenes that audiences who opt for the digital edition that includes all bonus materials are still in for a treat. There’s more of Tony and Rocket’s enjoyable banter, more of Rocket and Thor’s misadventures in Asgard, and, um, that “taking a knee” scene.

6. The survivors take a knee

After the light in Tony Stark’s chest piece goes out, Pepper Potts tearfully gives him a final kiss and breaks down. Steve Rogers, Thor and many of the other Avengers look on, but that’s where the scene ends in Endgame‘s theatrical cut. Had Joe and Anthony Russo included just a little bit more before the funeral, however, audiences would have then witnessed a short sequence in which Carol Danvers, T’Challa, Peter Quill, and the other survivors all took a knee to honor the fallen hero. It’s a sweet moment, but between Tony’s death and the funeral scene, the sequence was already quite long.

5. More father/son time

Speaking of Tony, his interactions with his father Howard — during his and Rogers’ trip back to a S.H.I.E.L.D. installation during the 1970s — are some of the film’s most enjoyable. This is equally due to the characters’ deep connection and actors Robert Downey Jr. and John Slattery’s performances. Despite all of this, though, it seems the tiniest bit of fat was cut from the scene. At one point, Howard asks Tony (who calls himself Potts) if he’d like a job. Tony politely rebuffs him for obvious reasons.