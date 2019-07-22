MARVEL STUDIOS

Over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame passed Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all-time (not adjusted for inflation). In response, the official Avatar Twitter account posted a brief message from director James Cameron, who wrote, “Oel Ngati Kameie, I see you Marvel — congratulations to Avengers Endgame on becoming the new box-office king.” (The “Learn Na’Vi” community informs me that “Oel Ngati Kameie” means “I see you,” and now I’m going to spend the rest of the day / week / month on this message board.) There is a .02 percent chance Cameron actually wrote that statement — he’s too busy bearing seeds — but it’s still a good look for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who, to be fair, still owns the number two and three slots on the all-time list.

That’s a major achievement… but it’s not as impressive as Zoe Saldana’s feat.

The actress, who made her on-screen debut on Law & Order in 1999, plays Gamora in Endgame and Neytiri in Avatar, meaning she has high-profile roles in the two biggest movies ever. And three of the top five, if you include Infinity War. That’s something literally no one else can claim. (This has been true since Endgame surpassed Titanic, some $600 million ago, but it’s especially striking now.) Saldana hasn’t said anything about her box office accomplishment (she’s busy thinking about Crossroads), but others are happy to do it for her.