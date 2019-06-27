MARVEL

One of the more surprising reveals from Avengers: Endgame was the transformation of Chris Hemsworth, the most muscular member of the Avengers (America’s Ass, be damned), into “Fat Thor.” It was, as the Russo Brothers put it, one of the “most relatable aspects of him”: Thor felt guilty for not killing Thanos when he had the chance (less relatable), and instead of processing his feelings, he ate. And drank. And ate some more. And hung out with Korg. And played Johnny Cash/Nine Inch Nails songs. And ate and drank even more. Again, hard same. Not everyone loved Fat Thor, but maybe some critics will come around now that he’s no longer known as “Fat Thor.”

Marvel Studios announced this week that Endgame will be available on Digital on July 30 and Blu-ray on August 13; the list of special features was also revealed, including a mini-documentary entitled Bro Thor. “His appearance has changed but his heroism remains,” the description reads. “Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.” So, there you go: he’s no longer Fat Thor; he’s Bro Thor, or the Big Lebrowski, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing. Thor is going to slim down by drinking nothing but Natty Light, isn’t he?

The fact that the official name for “Fat Thor” in Avengers: Endgame is “Bro Thor” makes it at least 100x better. pic.twitter.com/KsIOr6i0cp — JT Siurek (@JT_Siurek56) June 27, 2019

Marvel wants me to call Thor from #endgame "Bro" Thor, yeah no, sorry, mofo will always be "Dude" Thor to me. — Sho Alone (@ShojiRamuro) June 27, 2019