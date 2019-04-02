Marvel

Tom Holland is notoriously bad at keeping secrets, with such greatest hits as giving out the title of Spider-Man: Far From Home before it was officially announced, spoiling the ending of Avengers: Infinity War to a theater full of people about to watch the movie, and even spilling the plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to Chris Pratt before Pratt had seen the script. Holland has since joked about the fate he will face if he spoils Avengers: Endgame, but it’s no joke to directors Joe and Anthony Russo. For Infinity War and Endgame, they took extra precautions to prevent Spidey spoilers.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it,” Joe Russo told Comic Book. “He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”