Thanos Finally Appears In The New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Teaser

The most memorable scene from the Avengers: Infinity War trailers — the one with the “hero shot” in Wakanda — wasn’t in the actual film. Marvel and the Russo Brothers are employing the same strategy for the Endgame teasers, which are filled with “fake” footage. Joe Russo noted that it’s because they want to “preserve the surprise of the narrative.” (He also compared the marketing blitz for movies now vs. when he was growing up in the 1980s. “When I was a kid and saw The Empire Strikes Back at 11 a.m. on the day it opened,” he said, “it so profoundly moved me because I didn’t know a damn thing about the story I was going to watch. We’re trying to replicate that experience.”) This is a long way of saying: who knows what from the Endgame teasers will wind up in the movie, but this sad-but-adorable shot of Rocket and Nebula should be in there.

To coincidence with Avengers: Endgame tickets finally going on sale, leading to mass chaos, Marvel released a “special look” at the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the return of Thanos. For someone with a half-ant, half-man up his butt, he’s looking pretty comfortable taking on Iron Man.

Here’s the official (and very vague) plot synopsis.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26 with special previews the night before.