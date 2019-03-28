Marvel

Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26. That’s one day less than a year following Infinity War, which has given folks perhaps too much time to mull over how the superheroes can defeat Thanos after he murdered half the universe. People get antsy, you know? Hence the abundance of fan-made posters and fan theories, one of which simply won’t die. It’s a revolting theory, but its banality drives at the heart of how people are overthinking everything about the MCU.

At issue is how Ant-Man resurfaced in the first Endgame trailer after skipping out on Infinity War. Rather than settle for a semi-rational explanation of him being trapped in the quantum realm (while possibly gathering the expertise on how to reverse the snap), the theory holds that Ant-Man could have easily defeated the “intergalactic sociopath” in the most rudimentary way (it has to do with an orifice and Ant-Man’s ability to shrink and grow at will). And maybe that’s why he was left out of the last movie? Oh, this theory isn’t new.