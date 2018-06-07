The Latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Theory Attempts To Fix A ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Plot Hole

#Thor #THOR: RAGNAROK #Avengers #Marvel
06.06.18 1 hour ago

Marvel

WARNING: Spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War below.

Calling out plotholes is a risky business these days, mostly because a lot of the alleged holes aren’t really qualified for the title. This particular aspect of the Thor films and their relation to Avengers: Infinity War might not be a plothole at the end of the day. It might not be something that needs fixing in the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, much like aspects from the early films that aren’t around at this point — Edward Norton’s take on The Hulk for example.

That doesn’t mean fans aren’t going to have some fun with what is happening on the screen, and fun is all it is at the end of the day. Sometimes fans expanding ideas hinted in the films can be interesting, and it doesn’t hurt that this one makes a lot of sense when it comes to the Infinity Stones and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoilers ahead!

Marvel

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#THOR: RAGNAROK#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAnthony HopkinsAVENGERSavengers: infinity warMarvelTHORthor: ragnarok

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP