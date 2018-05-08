MARVEL

[Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, obviously]

Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, our heroes can be separated into three camps: those who are alive (Iron Man and Thor), those who are dead… for now (Black Panther and Spider-Man), and those who are dead and not coming back (Heimdall). Then there’s Gamora, who falls (no pun intended) between categories after she was thrown into a pit on Titan so Thanos could acquire the Soul Stone — “a soul for a soul.” But it’s hard to believe Marvel would kill one of the Guardians of the Galaxy with a third film coming in 2020.

We won’t know her fate until Avengers 4, but during a recent surprise appearance at Iowa City High School, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo seemingly confirmed a theory that Gamora, who we see as a child after Thanos snaps his finger, continues to exist within the Soul Stone. “It’s implied [the scene is] the Soul Stone,” they replied. “It’s all orange around, then he’s inside the Soul Stone with the amount of power that it took to snap his fingers — he has this out of body experience… When he goes inside the Soul Stone, he has this kind of conversation with the younger version of his Gamora.”