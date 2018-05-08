A Popular ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Has Been Debunked By The Russo Brothers

#Avengers #Guardians Of The Galaxy
05.08.18 56 mins ago

MARVEL

[Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, obviously]

Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, our heroes can be separated into three camps: those who are alive (Iron Man and Thor), those who are dead… for now (Black Panther and Spider-Man), and those who are dead and not coming back (Heimdall). Then there’s Gamora, who falls (no pun intended) between categories after she was thrown into a pit on Titan so Thanos could acquire the Soul Stone — “a soul for a soul.” But it’s hard to believe Marvel would kill one of the Guardians of the Galaxy with a third film coming in 2020.

We won’t know her fate until Avengers 4, but during a recent surprise appearance at Iowa City High School, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo seemingly confirmed a theory that Gamora, who we see as a child after Thanos snaps his finger, continues to exist within the Soul Stone. “It’s implied [the scene is] the Soul Stone,” they replied. “It’s all orange around, then he’s inside the Soul Stone with the amount of power that it took to snap his fingers — he has this out of body experience… When he goes inside the Soul Stone, he has this kind of conversation with the younger version of his Gamora.”

“She in fact is [the Soul Stone], yes. It was an attempt on our part – because we don’t like two dimensional roles or three dimensional villains, every villain is a hero in their own story and as insane and psychotic and brutal and violent as Thanos is, he’s a more complex villain if you go on a journey with him emotionally. He does care for things and it is complicated for him to execute his plan and it cost him something. He said at the end that it cost him everything and that it was the only thing he loved which was Gamora which is why we put him back with her at the end. I just want to reiterate with the audience that he does feel true emotion even though he is a monster.” (Via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warGamoraGuardians of the Galaxy

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP