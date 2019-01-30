Warner Bros.

Batman is the World’s Greatest Detective, even if he didn’t do much detecting in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, or The Dark Knight Rises. Or, come to think of it, any of his (MANY) big-screen adventures. But the Caped Crusader will get back to his detective roots in The Batman, which may or may not star Ben Affleck. Director Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) refused to update the Hollywood Reporter on whether the Batfleck told Gotham to ar(go) f*ck yourself, but he did drop some hints about what to expect from the film.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films,” Reeves explained. “The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman will feature a “Rogues Gallery” of villains (there’s still hope for Calendar Man!) and Reeves hopes the film comes out in “2021, late spring or summer. Warner Bros. has been incredibly supportive and given me a lot of time and shared the same passion that I do for this story.” Of course, The Batman still needs a Batman before shooting begins. Jon Hamm is waiting.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)