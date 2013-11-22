Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in bed together for ‘Sleeper’ adaptation

Oscar-winning “Good Will Hunting” pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming to produce the sci-fi thriller “Sleeper,” based on the acclaimed comic book series by Ed Brubaker (“Criminal,” “Gotham Central”).

No casting news have yet been revealed, but, considering their hectic schedules, Affleck and Damon will likely stay behind the scenes. Jennifer Todd will co-produce the film for Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wildstorm’s “Sleeper” ran from 2003 to 2005 and featured art by Sean Phillips. It centers on a secret agent whose contact with alien technology makes him invulnerable, resulting in his placement in a shady government organization.

Adding to the film’s pedigree, “The Shield” creator Shawn Ryan will write the screenplay with David Wiener (“The Killing”). Warners has been trying to make the film for some time, with Tom Cruise originally attached with Sam Raimi (the “Spider-Man” trilogy) and Josh Donen producing.