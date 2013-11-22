Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in bed together for ‘Sleeper’ adaptation

11.22.13 5 years ago

Oscar-winning “Good Will Hunting” pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming to produce the sci-fi thriller “Sleeper,” based on the acclaimed comic book series by Ed Brubaker (“Criminal,” “Gotham Central”).

No casting news have yet been revealed, but, considering their hectic schedules, Affleck and Damon will likely stay behind the scenes. Jennifer Todd will co-produce the film for Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter.  

Wildstorm’s “Sleeper” ran from 2003 to 2005 and featured art by Sean Phillips. It centers on a secret agent whose contact with alien technology makes him invulnerable, resulting in his placement in a shady government organization.

Adding to the film’s pedigree, “The Shield” creator Shawn Ryan will write the screenplay with David Wiener (“The Killing”). Warners has been trying to make the film for some time, with Tom Cruise originally attached with Sam Raimi (the “Spider-Man” trilogy) and Josh Donen producing. 

Damon and Affleck each won an Oscar for co-writing 1997’s “Good Will Hunting,” and Affleck has gone on to produce and direct such noted films as “The Town” and best picture winner “Argo.” The duo were set to re-team for a biopic of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger, but that seems to be on hold. 

Affleck will soon be seen in David Fincher’s “Gone Girl,” before suiting up as Batman in WB’s “Man of Steel” sequel. He also recently signed on to direct and star in an untitled thriller set in Africa.

Meanwhile, Damon will soon be seen in George Clooney’s “The Monuments Men” and Terry Gilliam’s currently in-limbo “Zero Theorem.” He’s currently shooting “Interstellar” for director Christopher Nolan. 

 

