As anyone who attended the Marvel Studios “Phase Four” panel at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con will tell you, the infamous Budapest mission came up a lot during the Black Widow prequel film presentation. The joke, which originated in 2012’s The Avengers, permeates the professional relationship between Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). So, since Black Widow is going to be a prequel, and since the Comic-Con footage included references to Budapest, does this mean Renner’s Hawkeye will show up in the film?

This was a question that was posed to Johansson during her appearance on Good Morning America earlier this week. She didn’t say that Renner would be cameoing in the movie, but she also didn’t say that he wouldn’t. “That’s when you see the tranq gun come out,” she laughed. “My lips are sealed. You got to wait and see.”

Again, this doesn’t mean that Renner is (or isn’t) going to pop up somewhere in Black Widow. Though Johansson’s cumbersome reaction is curious, especially since similar reactions from the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland and other Avengers actors have inadvertently spoiled these films before. After all, it wouldn’t be Budapest without the two people who first introduced the joke the Marvel audiences back in 2012. Unless this all ends up being one big repeat of How I Met Your Mother‘s painfully stretched out goat joke…

