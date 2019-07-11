LUCASFILM

Mark Hamill is Extremely Online. Usually that’s a bad thing (there’s a parody Twitter account of the Extremely Online Guy with tweets like, “It’s very nice out today make sure to get outside for a bit everyone”), but not so with Luke Skywalker. The actor shuts down long-standing Star Wars rumors, makes Futurama references, and praises one of his fellow Jokers. He also, earlier this week, amusingly described what it was like to drink the infamous blue milk from A New Hope. I’d rather cuddle with an acklay than have a glass.

“Blue milk was ‘Long Life’ milk (used by campers because no refrigeration is needed) w/ blue food coloring,” Hamill wrote. “Oily, warm & slightly sweet, it literally made me gag, but I was determined to drink it on-camera. It was an acting challenge to appear as though I enjoyed it.” (You wouldn’t know it from watching the scene.) He then added a puke-face emoji and hashtag #TrueStory.