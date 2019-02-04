Lucasfilm

A less than stellar Super Bowl LIII, with the New England Patriots “triumphing” over the Los Angeles Rams, was somewhat redeemed by the sheer number of promising teasers. There was Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story, The Twilight Zone, The Handmaid’s Tale, Game of Thrones (sort of), and Hobbs and Shaw. But one movie, arguably the most anticipated of 2019, was nowhere to be seen.

It was revealed in advance that Disney would not debut a trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX during the Super Bowl, but there was still a smidgen of (new) hope, however misguided, that it was all a ruse and we’d get our first look at the follow-up to The Last Jedi. Nope. Mark Hamill must have heard from a lot of angry fans, because he directed a tweet towards anyone clamoring for a trailer.

“Disappointed there was no #StarWars trailer shown during the #SuperBowl? Agonizing over how long you’ll have to wait until they drop the title?” he tweeted. “RELAX nerds! #Futurama predicted it years ago & we all know: Cartoons. Never. Lie. EXCLUSIVE BREAKING “NEWS”: #EpIXYodasBarMitzvah.” Hamill is referring to a season two episode of Futurama, “The Lesser of Two Evils,” where Fry, Leela, and Bender visit Past-O-Rama, a theme park made to look like the 20th century. While there, they walk past a movie theater marquee reading Star Wars 9: Yoda’s Bar Mitzvah.

Hamill (who voiced the Chanukah Zombie in Futurama: Bender’s Big Score) is obviously kidding — the REAL title is Yaddle’s Bat Mitzvah.

Disappointed there was no #StarWars trailer shown during the #SuperBowl? Agonizing over how long you'll have to wait until they drop the title? RELAX nerds! #Futurama predicted it years ago & we all know: Cartoons. Never. Lie. EXCLUSIVE BREAKING "NEWS": #EpIXYodasBarMitzvah pic.twitter.com/oR12BYfNPK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 4, 2019

Star Wars: Episode IX opens on December 20.