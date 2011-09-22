‘Breaking Dawn’ soundtrack bows exclusive new Bruno Mars song, ‘It Will Rain’

Bruno Mars is making it “Rain” for the newest “Twilight Saga” film installment.

The singer/songwriter is the first confirmed artist for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” with the exclusive new track “It Will Rain.” The song will be revealed and up for sale on Sept. 27, same day as the soundtrack pre-sale, and the day after another massive unveiling.

The entire tracklist for the “Breaking Dawn” set will become available on the “Twilight Saga” Facebook page and Twitter on Monday (Sept. 26).

Mars made the announcement on his own website, with the single artwork, posted below.

Just this week, rumors began to swirl that the film’s co-star Robert Pattinson would be contributing music to the soundtrack. As we previously surmised, Muse may contribute again, considering the British band contributed tracks to all of the other sets.

And if Summit/Chop Shop/Atlantic want to keep a trend going, every song on “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” will be an exclusive contribution, meaning they’re songs or remixes unavailable anywhere else.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” will be released on Nov. 8.

