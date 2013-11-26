Need a dance break? Britney Spears’ ‘Britney Jean’ is streaming on iTunes

#Britney Spears #Diplo
11.26.13 5 years ago
A week before its official release, Britney Spears is streaming her new album “Britney Jean” on iTunes. Listen here.
Spears’ eighth studio album is EDM-heavy and features some of today’s hottest producers, including David Guetta, Diplo, will.i.am and William Orbit. 
iTunes is only streaming the standard edition of the album (check out the track list here), and the deluxe version will be available Dec. 3. So far, we’ve heard the singles “Work Bitch” and “Perfume.”
The pop star’s Las Vegas residency kicks off Dec. 27 at Planet Hollywood and will run for 50 shows over the next two years.

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Diplo
TAGSBritney JeanBritney Jean streamingBritney SpearsDavid GuettadiploWILL.I.AM

