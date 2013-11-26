Need a dance break? Britney Spears’ ‘Britney Jean’ is streaming on iTunes

A week before its official release, Britney Spears is streaming her new album “Britney Jean” on iTunes. Listen here

Spears’ eighth studio album is EDM-heavy and features some of today’s hottest producers, including David Guetta, Diplo, will.i.am and William Orbit.

The pop star’s Las Vegas residency kicks off Dec. 27 at Planet Hollywood and will run for 50 shows over the next two years.