Marvel

The Marvel character who’s arguably been through the most during the 11-year-run of the MCU is Sebastian Stan’s James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes. Steve Rogers’ longtime bestie, he, like Cap, is a WWII vet who found himself in the present day. Unlike Cap, Bucky was brainwashed into thinking he was a baddie, went on the lam, caused the Avengers to temporarily split, and, finally, in Endgame, found himself embraced by the masses, fighting Thanos and company. And now this: He’s getting short hair.

This news was one of the quieter tidbits revealed at this weekend’s D23 Expo. Marvel didn’t make a meal out of it, simply dropping the first poster for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the forthcoming Disney+ TV show that teams Captain America’s oldest best friend with his other, younger best friend, Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, and letting people notice that something was amiss. Indeed, gone is Bucky’s long, scraggly, haven’t-been-near-a-shower-in-a-few-weeks look. Instead he cleaned up, and good.

OMG BUCKY WITH SHORT HAIR pic.twitter.com/RMIm47VNMW — hannah (@lillseb) August 25, 2019

There’s been a lot to freak out about over the D23 weekend, from the Mandalorian trailer to the Breaking Bad movie trailer to the trailer for an actual honest-to-god Jeff Goldblum TV show. But people were super shook to see Bucky back to his ’40s-era ’do.