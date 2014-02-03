Cameron Crowe on Philip Seymour Hoffman and the ‘soul’ of ‘Almost Famous’

A day later and I’m realizing I still haven’t fully absorbed the unfortunate, untimely passing of Philip Seymour Hoffman. A house full of people yesterday for a boring football game and the usual work-related stuff this morning has kept it a bit at bay ever since the news struck yesterday.
I will say I’m annoyed at the predictability of high-horse riding judgment from those who clearly have no idea what addiction entails. But that kind of finger-wagging, which we can always spot as little more than frustration on behalf of others – children, loved one, etc. – left in the wake of such a tragedy, is to be expected. It can be timed like the tides. And it’s always another level of sadness over these things.
Anyway, the point is, I’m still processing. We lost a genius, and one in his prime. These were the years of amazing Phil Hoffman performances. We were in the middle of it, you see? We just left the movie an hour in, so to speak, right in the meat of the second act build. But I’m grateful for the perspective of filmmakers like Cameron Crowe, who wrote a brief, poignant remembrance of Hoffman’s work on a key scene from his 2000 film “Almost Famous.”
Here’s the passage in full, courtesy of The Uncool:
“My original take on this scene was a loud, late night pronouncement from Lester Bangs. A call to arms. In Phil”s hands it became something different. A scene about quiet truths shared between two guys, both at the crossroads, both hurting, and both up too late. It became the soul of the movie. In between takes, Hoffman spoke to no one. He listened only to his headset, only to the words of Lester himself. (His Walkman was filled with rare Lester interviews.) When the scene was over, I realized that Hoffman had pulled off a magic trick. He”d leapt over the words and the script, and gone hunting for the soul and compassion of the private Lester, the one only a few of us had ever met. Suddenly the portrait was complete. The crew and I will always be grateful for that front row seat to his genius.”
The Uncool is Crowe’s official website and its moniker is meaningful in this instance. “The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what we share with someone else when we’re uncool,” Bangs says in the scene referenced above.
I don’t know what haunted Hoffman so much that he was driven to a relapse recently. I wouldn’t begin to pass a judgment. That’s one of the biggest problems with the ease of information on the internet, I’ve found. Everyone thinks they can be experts on anything, even the darkest reaches of souls they’ve never once met. People feel like an ugly family matter dragged out onto the op-ed pages of The New York Times is cause for dubious commentary, for instance, or the discovery of a father with a needle sticking out of his arm calls for stern dismissal and a harsh verdict. But they have no idea.
No one has to find sympathy in these situations, but an attempt at empathy would certainly be human. Whatever the case, my heart goes out to Hoffman’s family, and I selfishly weep for all the stunning work we’ve been robbed of ever seeing.
Thank you for this. I share your sense that his death has been a kick in the stomach, as if a personal loss. He was too young, which always feels tragic (and he was younger than me, which personally adds to the impact); he was gigantically talented and appeared in so many high-quality works, which commanded deep respect; and the news of his struggles with addiction, and the cost of that, are upsetting, because they indicate a soul more troubled than any of us who consumed his films as entertainment probably ever stopped to consider. Perhaps we just took him for granted: He was always so good, and always available in a new project, and he’d already gotten his Oscar, so maybe we just figured he was rock solid and would last forever.
I was shocked as many of us were to find out about Hoffman’s death. I was just sitting down to a screening of the NT Live Coriolanus in Manhattan.
I’ve had the good fortune to see several of Hoffman’s theater performances because I’ve lived in the NYC area my whole life. My favorites were his work in True West with John C. Reilly and his last Broadway appearance in Death of a Salesman. Both exceptional.
I also saw a few not so great stage performances by Hoffman. Occasionally he seemed to be overacting on stage and now I wonder if he was going through some of his own demons on certain performance nights. But I can’t think of many screen performances by Hoffman I didn’t like. He really knew how to act differently on screen vs. stage and could be a very subtle actor in front of the camera. Loved him in Almost Famous, The Savages, Capote, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, and the little seen The Last Quartet.
It’s true he died too young. But we were fortunate he was such a hard worker and that he left behind so many film performances for us to savor and some very fine memories for theatergoers.
And we still have a few more film performances of his to look forward to.
fucking a.
Given the circumstances and the (what seems like) copious amount of drugs on the scene, It’s hard not to think that this man wanted to die. I know that’s an argument from ignorance. I know that his performances and commitments belie that conclusion, but Jesus, It’s hard to shake.
Heroin is a chase. Picture a time where you felt the most at-ease in the world, completely free of stress and you could just sit in a chair for hours and feel nothing but privelige and bliss. Then multiply that by a thousand. That’s heroin. You melt into the Earth.
And every single time after that is trying to get back to that exact place. Except you can’t. You use more and more, but it doesn’t matter. Each time you try, you get to a great place, but it’s not the one your first got to.
Soon, you’re using quantities that would have killed you the first time. Your body is not only tolerating it more with each dose, but you’re now dependent on it too.
At some point, you are desperate to get off it. The withdrawals in between get worse and worse, and you’re well aware of the diminishing returns you’re getting when high. Except withdrawals feel the exact opposite of that original high. Picture the opposite of that time described above, then multiply it by a thousand. But do it knowing that you can be back in bliss in 10 seconds if you shoot up again. It’s not about chasing the high again, but avoiding the pain. And chasing a high and avoiding pain both equal bliss, even though the good feelings are miles apart from when you started.
No heroin addict wants to die. Maybe some people intentionally kill themselves with a loaded shot, but an overdose is an accident in the majority of cases. And there are one/both of two reasons; bad heroin or bad timing.
Bad heroin comes from greedy dealers who cut down the purity of their product with dangerous fillers. Cutting heroin with aspirin or paracetamol may sound like a harmless filler, but look at the warning on boxes of those products. Now you’re not only shooting heroin, but you’re also exceeding daily recommendations of products you don’t even know you’re taking. And those are the least dangerous fillers!
Bad timing is down to the addict. I’ve seen people shoot up, nod off and then wake up 5 minutes later to shoot up again, because they’re convinced they’ve been out for hours. When you use a drug that takes you out of reality, you’re unaware of reality based problems like dosing schedules or amounts. Do that a few times in an hour and you’re dead.
The only solutions are control through legalization, control of quality and supervised injecting rooms. That sounds counterintuitive, but a heroin addict will always get to a point where they want to give up and you need to be there at that point to offer help. Before that, you’ll never stop them using. You can only make it as safe as possible for them to do so.
Ibogaine needs to be legalized anywhere there is a heroin problem. It’s the only rapid detox that works. But the FDA won’t allow a potentially dangerous drug for use, even when it cures addiction of a known dangerous drug that will almost certainly lead to that person’s death eventually.
Those are the steps. Wait them out and supervise them until they want to quit, be there with Ibogaine treatment and addiction/emotional counselling after that.
But the only way you would ever get the lawmakers to agree to that is to compel them to shoot up heroin. Just once. Then they’ll know why addicts do it and why there’s no such thing as casual heroin use that can be stomped out with ineffective treatments and stop-gaps.
Phil may have been hiding from pain, but I really don’t think he was trying to end it. He had too much to live for.
I’ve been bummed about it all day. I have nothing but empathy for those struggling with addiction, maybe because both my parents were alcoholics. One beat it and one didn’t. There is no one, no one more miserable than an addict. It is a hell I wouldn’t wish on anyone. That his art was not enough. That his kids were not enough. Just proves to me how lethal his affliction was. I can do nothing but wish his soul peace. It’s an unbearable tragedy, especially for his kids.
So devastated by this loss of a rare talent. I have grown up watching PSH and loved his characters so much. Rewatching his Oscar win, it is so sad to see the reactions of Heath Ledger and thinking that we have lost two actors from 2005 who held so much promise. I also thought of the other nominees that year, David Strathairn, Terrence Howard and especially Joaquin Phoenix. Such a great category beset by so much tragedy.