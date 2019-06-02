Marvel Studios

Ahead of Captain Marvel‘s Blu-ray release (not available on VHS at Blockbuster Video) this June 11th, co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have been giving interviews about their work on the billion-dollar-plus grossing movie. In an interview with Cinema Blend, they revealed which deleted scene they wish could have fit into the theatrical cut, and their description of the scene helps tie up a loose end from the beginning of the movie.

When Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) refuses to answer Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) when she asks him who he sees when he talks to the Supreme Intelligence, did you expect to find out who he sees — the person he admires above all — as a big reveal later on? You weren’t wrong. In a deleted scene on the Blu-ray called “Who Do You Admire Above All Others?”, we see Yon-Rogg’s leadership skills being called into questioned by the person he admires the most: himself.