Marvel Studios

Ever since Jude Law’s Captain Marvel casting was first announced, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been scouring the hero’s comic book source material to figure out who the British actor is playing. According to the new tie-in novelization, Captain Marvel: Starforce on the Rise, it looks like the identity of Law’s character has finally been revealed.

CAUTION: POTENTIAL SPOILERS TO FOLLOW

According to Screen Rant, author Steve Behling’s new book details Vers’ (Brie Larson) earliest days as a member of the elite Kree unit known as “Starforce.” Law plays the commander of this military group, but what’s his name? The book identifies it as Yon-Rogg, a name that will be all too familiar to fans of the Carol Danvers’ run in the comics. That’s because the Kree commander served as one of her first great foes in the pages of Marvel Comics.

A jealous rival of the Kree hero Mar-Vell, Yon-Rogg sought to squash the latter on several occasions. This ultimately led to his taking Danvers as a hostage and a seemingly final confrontation between the three that ended with the explosion of a Kree device. Danvers was subsequently irradiated by the blast, which altered her physiology and granted her with significant powers.