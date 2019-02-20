Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero film, Captain Marvel, has been enduring sexist troll bombing from people who haven’t even seen the thing, but after critics screened the movie, the real picture is becoming clear. That is, this film is not only a game changer but signals that the MCU is only getting started as Phase Three prepares to wind down with Avengers: Endgame.

Indeed, critics unleashed their tweeted reactions after screening Captain Marvel on Tuesday, and everyone sounds thrilled with what directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have done. Marvel and Disney have also done a marvelous job at not only concealing much of the movie’s charm and story but appear to have added the perfect dash of nostalgia. According to these tweets, a two-eyed Nick Fury and Goose the cat show plenty of heart together, the ’90s soundtrack is on point, and Carol Danvers herself — who the Russo Brothers feared would be too powerful — should strike fear into Thanos’ soul.