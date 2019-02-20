Early Reactions To ‘Captain Marvel’ Are In, And Oh Boy, ‘Thanos Is F*cked’

02.20.19 20 mins ago

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero film, Captain Marvel, has been enduring sexist troll bombing from people who haven’t even seen the thing, but after critics screened the movie, the real picture is becoming clear. That is, this film is not only a game changer but signals that the MCU is only getting started as Phase Three prepares to wind down with Avengers: Endgame.

Indeed, critics unleashed their tweeted reactions after screening Captain Marvel on Tuesday, and everyone sounds thrilled with what directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have done. Marvel and Disney have also done a marvelous job at not only concealing much of the movie’s charm and story but appear to have added the perfect dash of nostalgia. According to these tweets, a two-eyed Nick Fury and Goose the cat show plenty of heart together, the ’90s soundtrack is on point, and Carol Danvers herself — who the Russo Brothers feared would be too powerful — should strike fear into Thanos’ soul.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Captain Marvel#Marvel
TAGSCaptain MarvelMarvel

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP